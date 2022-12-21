122921-sw-airforcebowl 05.jpg

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun celebrates with the team as he holds up their trophy after the Air Force Falcons defeat the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals and won the bowl game by a score of 31-28. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

Air Force football signed at least 28 players as the early signing period opened Thursday, with at least nine being three-star recruits.

The early numbers indicate there was little to no impact from the Falcons status on probation for self-reported recruiting violations or from rules changes that will again require service academy graduates to serve at least two years on active duty before being eligible to pursue professional sports.

How to watch Air Force football play Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl

Last year at this point the Falcons signed three, three-star recruits in December and in 2020, though their overall December haul was 36 signees.

Because of the appointment process, Air Force cannot comment on its signees or release the list. The players below were confirmed independently by The Gazette. Further, their signatures are not binding by the NCAA.

Noteworthy among the class to this point -- Ripp Perez, the son of former Air Force quarterback Rob Perez; Luke Gall, a three-star running back who rushed for 2,000 yards and 40 touchdowns while earning Missouri Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year and Hunter Hendrix, a linebacker with multiple FBS offers from Army and Conference USA.

Air Force's full list, as compiled by The Gazette:

Jonathan Ashford   OT   6-4   315   Edmond, Okla. (Santa Fe)  

Keegan Bass   WR   5-10   170   Mustang, Okla.

Vinnie Canosa*   LB   6-1   225   Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona)  

Will Courtney   S   6-1   180  Austin, Texas (Westlake) 

Dominic Diaz   LS   6-1   220   Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)    

Blake Fletcher*   LB   6-3   220   Racine, Wisc. (Horlick)  

Kaden Freeman   DL   6-3   235   Frisco, Texas (Reedy)  

Ian Fisher   OL   6-4   290   Peachtree City, Ga. (McIntosh)  

Luke Gall*   RB   5-11   200   Carthage, Mo. 

Charlie Gleason  OLB   6-4   220   Stillwater, Minn. (Stillwater Senior)

Carson Hall   DL   6-3   275   Ranburne, Ala.  

Houston Hendrix*   LB   6-2   185   Boerne, Texas  

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Ryan Henning*   RB   5-10   185   Lincoln, Calif.  

Evan Keefe   OL   6-3   275   Muskogee, Okla. (Hilldale)  

Devin Jordan*   DB   6-2   190   Eden Prairie, Minn.  

Luke Logan   TE   6-5   230   Suwanee, Ga. (Lambert)  

Anthony Murphy II*   LB   6-3   220   Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Hartley)  

Bryce Olson   K   5-11   180   Fort Collins (Fossil Ridge)  

Dane Parker   S   6-1   180   Puyallup, Wash.  

Justus Perales   OL   6-3   260   Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest)  

Ripp Perez   P   6-2   195   Brookhaven, Ga. (Marist)  

Skye Richardson   OL  6-5   298   Roswell, Ga. (Blessed Trinity)

Dixon Gray Ryan*   DE   6-5   250   Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran) 

Gage Spencer   RB   5-9   190   Cecil, Ala. (Macon East) 

Griffin Stalfort   OL   6-2   280   Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton)  

Kade Steadman   DL   6-2   240   Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain)  

Grant Wayne   WR   6-2   180   Murrieta, Calif. (Vista)  

Anthony Wenson*   WR   6-1   185   Liberty, Mo.  

Dermot White   RB   5-9   185   Plano, Texas (West)

*-Rated as a three-star recruit by a major recruiting service

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments