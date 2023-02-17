Calling Air Force’s start to Friday’s game as disastrous would be an understatement.

Still on the outside looking in of the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament picture with just four games remaining, the Falcons needed to start strong against American International. Instead, the visitors scored the game’s first three goals in the first period before winning 3-2.

As dismal as Air Force’s start was, though, coach Frank Serratore was pleased with the team’s resilience.

The Falcons clawed back and scored two goals in a row before ultimately running out of time.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Serratore said. “That’s a game that’s 3-0, the air’s been sucked out of the building and you’re wondering, ‘Is this going to end up 8-0; what’s going on here?’ Our guys showed some substance and battled back.”

The Yellow Jackets didn’t need many attempts to take their early lead.

AIC scored three goals on its first six shots on goal. The first came on a 4-on-4 breakaway, while the next two came on full-strength wristers.

“(Senior goalie Austin) Park would like to have a couple of those back,” Serratore said.

It looked like the Yellow Jackets were going to run away from the Falcons, but the home team finally answered with a few minutes remaining in the first period. Luke Robinson scored on a rebound to make it a two-goal game at the period, stopping some of the bleeding.

Both squads went scoreless for the following 20 minutes, as AIC held its 3-1 lead. The Falcons dominated in puck possession and outshot AIC 13-9 in the second period but had nothing to show for it.

“After the second period, I told the guys and coaches, ‘This is a game we can win. We just have to get the next goal,’” Serratore said.

They finally got rewarded early into the third period. Andrew DeCarlo scored to make it a one-goal game for the first time since the game's opening minutes.

Air Force continued to dominate puck possession. But AIC goalie Jarrett Fiske held them in check.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

With about three minutes remaining, the Falcons pulled goaltender Austin Park for an extra skater. Air Force fired a few shots before drawing a penalty, giving the Falcons a 6-on-4 for the final 1:23 of regulation.

Shortly into the two-man advantage, Clayton Cosentino had a point-blank look at the equalizing goal. But Fiske made a heroic save to hold AIC’s lead.

The Yellow Jackets then killed the remaining seconds and escaped with their one-goal win.

“When we got the next goal, I really thought we were going to win,” Serratore said. “But again, too little, too late: We dropped behind.”

Air Force doubled AIC’s shots (38-19). And the Falcons held the Yellow Jackets scoreless on the power play.

The problem? Fiske was the best player on the ice.

The 6-foot-4 senior netminder recorded 36 saves en route to earning the win.

“Fiske was really, really good,” Serratore said. “How many pucks did we shoot wide because he’s a big man in there and he’s blocking the net?”

Despite taking the loss and allowing three early goals, Park steadily improved throughout the contest. He made 13 saves in a row to end the game, finishing with 16 saves.

“He bounced back with the rest of the team and played pretty well after we spotted them that 3-0 lead,” Serratore said.

The Falcons’ backs are pinned even tighter against the wall than they were before Friday’s game. Mercyhurst, currently eighth in the AHA standings, earned one point from an overtime loss against Army.

Now six points back of Mercyhurst, the Falcons could be eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday with a regulation loss and a Mercyhurst point.

Puck drop for game two of the AIC series is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.