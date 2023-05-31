At least half of Air Force’s football games this fall will kick off at 5 p.m. or later, three will be played on Fridays and a matchup with a service academy rival will again be played in front of a national CBS audience.

These were the highlights of the schedule that was released by the Mountain West on Wednesday. The framework of the slate had previously been revealed, but this latest version includes network assignments, game times and a few shifts from Saturday to Friday. The only games not yet picked up by a network and awaiting kickoff times are the Sept. 2 opener against Robert Morris at home and a Nov. 11 road game at Hawaii.

The schedule will have the Falcons playing (or at least concluding) after dark at least six times – including five in a row from a 6 p.m. start at Sam Houston State on Sept. 9 in the season’s second game through a 5 p.m. home game against Wyoming on Oct. 14.

The only game currently set to start after 6 p.m. Mountain Time is an 8:30 p.m. game at San Jose State on Sept. 22 – the second Friday game in a row following the Sept. 15 home game against Utah State; the other Friday start is 2 p.m. Nov. 24 (the day after Thanksgiving) at Boise State.

The lone national broadcast game is Oct. 21 at Navy, as the 10 a.m. game will be carried by CBS. It will be the third consecutive season that CBS has carried the annual game between the Falcons and Midshipmen.

Air Force will play twice on FS1 and seven times on CBS Sports Network.

There are only five games at Falcon Stadium this season, as three of the four non-conference games will be played elsewhere while the stadium undergoes extensive renovation to its east side. Only the opener against Robert Morris will be played at home. Navy and Sam Houston will be played on the road and the scheduled home game against Army will be played at Empower Field at Mile High.

Air Force has won at least 10 games (going 31-8) in its past three full seasons, discounting the six-game, COVID-shortened 2020 season.

2023 Air Force football schedule

Sat., Sept. 2 – Robert Morris, Time/TV TBA

Sat., Sept. 9 – at Sam Houston& (CBSSN), 6 p.m.

Fri., Sept 15 – Utah State* (CBSSN), 6 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 22 – at San Jose State* (FS1), 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 30 – San Diego State* (CBSSN), 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14 – Wyoming* (CBSSN), 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21 – at Navy (CBS), 10 a.m.

Sat., Oct. 28 – at Colorado State* (CBSSN), 5 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 4 – Army# (CBSSN), 12:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 11 – at Hawaii*, Time/TV TBA

Sat., Nov. 18 – UNLV* (CBSSN), 1:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 24 – at Boise State* (FS1), 2 p.m.

*-Mountain West game

&-at NRG Stadium in Houston

#-At Empower Field at Mile High in Denver