LAS VEGAS — Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens was a first-team All-Mountain West selection and Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder made the third-team list.

The conference announced its awards, voted upon by the coaches, on Tuesday. The conference tournament begins Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV.

Stevens, who missed seven games with an injury, averaged 17.9 points and 6.8 assists this season. His scoring average ranked third in the conference and his assists led the league by 2.1 per game, with three players finishing second with 4.7.

Heidbreder scored 14.8 points per game, ranking 10th in the league.

Colorado Springs native Hunter Maldonado was a second-team pick for Wyoming after averaging 14.8 points. Maldonado ranked third in the league in minutes played and is the conference’s all-time leader in assists.

2022-23 All-Mountain West Men’s Basketball Team

First Team

Tyson Degenhart, So., F, Boise State

Isaiah Stevens, Sr., G, Colorado State

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jr., G, New Mexico

Matt Bradley, Sr., G, San Diego State

Omari Moore, Sr., G, San José State

Steven Ashworth, Jr., G, Utah State

Second Team

Max Rice, Sr., G, Boise State

Kenan Blackshear, Sr., G, Nevada

Jarod Lucas, Sr., G, Nevada

Jaelen House, Sr., G, New Mexico

EJ Harkless, Sr., G, UNLV

Hunter Maldonado, Sr., G, Wyoming

Third Team

Jake Heidbreder, So., G, Air Force

Marcus Shaver Jr., Sr., G, Boise State

Will Baker, Jr., C, Nevada

Morris Udeze, Gr., F, New Mexico

Lamont Butler, Jr., G, San Diego State

Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State

Defensive Team

Kenan Blackshear, Sr., G, Nevada

Tré Coleman, Jr., F, Nevada

Jaelen House, Sr., G, New Mexico

Lamont Butler, Jr., G, San Diego State

Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State

Honorable Mention

Isaiah Hill, Sr., G, Fresno State

Max Shulga, Jr., G, Utah State

Player of the Year: Omari Moore, Sr., G, San José State

Defensive Player of the Year: Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State

Newcomer of the Year: Jarod Lucas, Sr., G, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Dan Akin, Gr., F, Utah State

Freshman of the Year: Darrion Williams, F, Nevada

Steve Fisher Coach of the Year: Tim Miles, San José State