LAS VEGAS — Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens was a first-team All-Mountain West selection and Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder made the third-team list.
The conference announced its awards, voted upon by the coaches, on Tuesday. The conference tournament begins Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV.
Stevens, who missed seven games with an injury, averaged 17.9 points and 6.8 assists this season. His scoring average ranked third in the conference and his assists led the league by 2.1 per game, with three players finishing second with 4.7.
Heidbreder scored 14.8 points per game, ranking 10th in the league.
Colorado Springs native Hunter Maldonado was a second-team pick for Wyoming after averaging 14.8 points. Maldonado ranked third in the league in minutes played and is the conference’s all-time leader in assists.
2022-23 All-Mountain West Men’s Basketball Team
First Team
Tyson Degenhart, So., F, Boise State
Isaiah Stevens, Sr., G, Colorado State
Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jr., G, New Mexico
Matt Bradley, Sr., G, San Diego State
Omari Moore, Sr., G, San José State
Steven Ashworth, Jr., G, Utah State
Second Team
Max Rice, Sr., G, Boise State
Kenan Blackshear, Sr., G, Nevada
Jarod Lucas, Sr., G, Nevada
Jaelen House, Sr., G, New Mexico
EJ Harkless, Sr., G, UNLV
Hunter Maldonado, Sr., G, Wyoming
Third Team
Jake Heidbreder, So., G, Air Force
Marcus Shaver Jr., Sr., G, Boise State
Will Baker, Jr., C, Nevada
Morris Udeze, Gr., F, New Mexico
Lamont Butler, Jr., G, San Diego State
Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State
Defensive Team
Kenan Blackshear, Sr., G, Nevada
Tré Coleman, Jr., F, Nevada
Jaelen House, Sr., G, New Mexico
Lamont Butler, Jr., G, San Diego State
Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State
Honorable Mention
Isaiah Hill, Sr., G, Fresno State
Max Shulga, Jr., G, Utah State
Player of the Year: Omari Moore, Sr., G, San José State
Defensive Player of the Year: Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State
Newcomer of the Year: Jarod Lucas, Sr., G, Nevada
Sixth Man of the Year: Dan Akin, Gr., F, Utah State
Freshman of the Year: Darrion Williams, F, Nevada
Steve Fisher Coach of the Year: Tim Miles, San José State