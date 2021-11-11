Steve Addazio’s knowledge of and affection for the triple option runs deep.
He played in a version of the offense in high school and college. He coached it in his first coaching stop at Western Kentucky State and then again when he returned to the high school ranks as a coach, winning 49 consecutive games with the offense.
As an assistant at Notre Dame he convinced head coach Bob Davie to allow him, along with two other assistants – including Urban Meyer – to spend three days with Paul Johnson to learn the scheme and perhaps implement concepts into the Fighting Irish offense. Johnson had been the offensive coordinator at Navy and was then at Georgia Southern – then a Division I-AA program – winning a pair of titles. Johnson would then go on to Navy as head coach.
“I understand it,” said Addazio, now the Colorado State coach, on Monday as he embarked on preparation for Air Force’s triple option.
But Addazio understands that no amount of his knowledge and time he spent with the Rams’ defense staff preparing a game plan and the scout team trying to teach it will make enough of a dent this week to cover all the necessary details.
The main problem is that injuries have thinned Colorado State’s roster to the point where it’s hard to take a full scout team away from their regular roles to teach the offense. The Rams also have an ideal quarterback to simulate the offense in speedy backup Evan Olaes. But…
“Evan would be perfect,” Addazio said. “But we just can’t do that. That’s just asking for another major problem.”
Instead, the job of scout team quarterback has fallen to sophomore Jonah O’Brien, who’s speed isn’t a true indication of what the Rams will see against Air Force but has been able to perform the footwork as Addazio has asked.
The Falcons own a four-game winning streak in the series and have won 12 of the past 14 meetings.
Colorado State hasn’t played Air Force since Addazio arrived after the 2019 season. The game last year was canceled the day before the game was to played at Falcon Stadium because of COVID-19 issues within Air Force’s program.
The Rams had a little extra time to prepare for the game last year that was ultimately canceled. Their game against UNLV the week earlier was also canceled, so they had a couple additional days to focus on Air Force even though the game wasn’t played.
“It takes you out of your routine,” Addazio said of the time required to prepare for Air Force’s triple option. “That’s why you can see lopsided things happen with these kinds of offenses.”
Note
Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson has been invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he tweeted on Thursday. Offensive tackle Scott Hattok and long snapper Austin Cutting were recent Falcons players to participate in the game.