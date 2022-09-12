Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s name is being floated by numerous national outlets as a candidate for the job at Nebraska.

The knee-jerk response makes sense when considering...

Calhoun currently runs a style of offense that would appeal to nostalgic Cornhuskers fans hurting for a return to the glory days.

He has NFL coaching experience that bolsters his rèsumè yet has been stable and consistent at the college level — spending 16 years at Air Force and reaching bowl games in all but three full seasons.

Maybe most importantly in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately profession, he’s riding a hot streak. Throw out that bizarre COVID-19 year and Air Force is 20-3 since October 2019, has won four of its last five bowl games and has built a four-game winning streak against Power Five opponents after dismantling Colorado 41-10 last week.

Let’s take a look at some variables that will likely come into play should Nebraska pursue him or vice versa.

The draw

The money, of course

Air Force no longer releases coaches salaries — shielding that under the nonprofit Air Force Academy Athletic Cooperation — but the assumption based on his previous trajectory is that Calhoun earns slightly more than $1 million annually.

Scott Frost, fired Sunday, was earning $5 million annually at Nebraska.

And it’s not just his own money. Calhoun would likely bring at least some of his assistants with him. The Cornhuskers this year paid their 10 on-field assistants a collective $5.15 million. While Air Force figures are, again, unknown, that figures to be three to four times the assistant pool Calhoun currently has to give his coaches.

The challenge

Few are more knowledgeable about the history of sports than Calhoun. He can rattle off the rotation and infield of early 1970s Baltimore Orioles, the lineup of any Boston Celtics team and has encyclopedic knowledge of college football. He knows exactly what Nebraska has been and what it could be given its resources.

The opportunity to revive that, for a competitor, must be an appealing notion.

What’s more, Nebraska has a strong academic reputation as a tier-one research institution with a $1.7 billion endowment. Of the many jobs Calhoun has been linked to since taking over at Air Force (Colorado, Tennessee and the Denver Broncos, among them), the closest some say he has come to leaving was for Purdue — also a Big Ten program with strong academics, though nowhere near the football history.

The style of play

Calhoun is a former NFL offensive coordinator with one of the most respected minds in college football, so the notion that he would be tied to a particular style of offense is incorrect and, frankly, insulting. And the brand of triple-option Air Force runs is complex and borrows elements from Mike Shanahan’s power running offense with the Denver Broncos along with various formations and twists that have evolved over time.

That said, if there was a big-time program that would be most open to a ground-based system similar to what Calhoun and coach Mike Thiessen run at Air Force, it would be Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers won multiple national championships behind a dominant run-based offense as recently as the 1990s. If they're going to try to return to these roots, Calhoun would be the ideal candidate.

Why this won’t happen

Calhoun’s loyalty to Air Force

As much as Calhoun likes to outline the challenges facing him at Air Force — the recruiting challenges that come with the academic and military requirements of the academy, no access to the transfer portal, institution size and resources, no possibility of Name, Image, Likeness money, etc. — there seems to be a genuine pleasure in overcoming them.

Calhoun is an Air Force graduate, a former Falcons assistant and one of three coaches — Ben Martin, Fisher DeBerry being the others — synonymous with the program. Media and outside pressure are at a minimum, the Mountain West presents a challenging but winnable schedule and he seems to genuinely believe in the bigger mission of the academy.

Why walk away from that for the pressure cooker that is Nebraska?

The need for mutual interest

Nebraska needs a jolt after hitting rock bottom. Is a service academy coach who will turn 56 this month the answer to energizing the fan base? Surely that fan base would be open to anyone who can come in and win, but the immediacy that seems to be required anymore (see Karl Dorrell's situation at Colorado) might make that a difficult sell to big-money boosters.

There will be no shortage of qualified coaches, many with ties to the program or state who will undoubtedly express interest. It remains to be seen if Calhoun would be the most attractive option.

Because this has all happened before

As mentioned, Calhoun has been named as a potential candidate for many jobs. He has interviewed for at big-time programs. And he has remained at Air Force through it all.

Things are different now. The one-time transfer rule, NIL and conference realignment continue to shift the game, and none to the benefit of Group of Five schools, let alone a service academy.

Still, we’ve been through this enough times to know that the wise bet would be on Calhoun remaining at the helm of the Falcons.

CALHOUN'S COACHING RÉSUMÉ

1989-90: Air Force (graduate assistant)

1993-94: Air Force (military coach)

1995-96: Ohio (quarterbacks)

1997-2000: Ohio (offensive coordinator/QBs)

2001-02: Wake Forest (OC/QB)

2003-05: Denver Broncos (offensive assistant)

2006: Houston Texans (OC/QBs)

2007-present: Air Force head coach (113-75 record)

What they’re saying…

"Consistency is exactly what Nebraska needs right now and that's some Calhoun could provide. We would see him far down the list of option, though. You don't pay a $15 million buyout to go grab Air Force's head coach, do you?" - 247Sports *** "If Nebraska wants to get back to its roots and run the option, Calhoun would be a strong fit in Lincoln." - Athlon Sports *** "It would be a curveball in terms of scheme against the rest of the Big Ten, but if anybody could make it work again it’s Calhoun." - The Sporting News ***