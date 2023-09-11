Matthew Dapore knew his kicks might determine the outcome of a game where points were few and far between.

He buried the thoughts of pressure and split the uprights twice from 42 yards and again on a PAT anyway.

Dapore’s field goals gave Air Force leads of 3-0 in the second quarter and 6-3 in the fourth quarter in a 13-3 victory at Sam Houston on Saturday, and the performance earned him Mountain West special teams player of the week honors Monday.

Falcons linebacker Alec Mock also earned the honor on defense after the Falcons gave up 80 yards of total offense, the fourth-best performance in program history. Mock made 11 tackles – four coming on third downs to prevent the Bearkats from earning first downs. One of his stops was behind the line of scrimmage and six were solo tackles.

It was a dominant performance from the Air Force defense – a recurring theme for a unit that ranks first nationally in total defense (118 yards per game), opponents’ first downs (15), passing defense (78.5 ypg), and is second in scoring defense (5 points per game) and rushing defense (39.5 ypg).

But to secure the win, points were necessary (as Denver Broncos fans can attest a day after a missed field goal and PAT loomed large in a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders), and Dapore’s legs provided all that was necessary in Houston’s NRG Stadium before a touchdown with 5:14 remaining finally provided some breathing room.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Big stadium, under the lights… it was a little more pressure,” Dapore said after the game. “Just got to stay calm, work through it mentally as a kicker. It worked out well.”

Dapore, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior from Springboro, Ohio, is used to handling pressure – and garnering awards. He is 26-for-33 in his career in field goal attempts, a .788 percentage that ranks sixth-best in Air Force history. He was an honorable mention All-Mountain West pick last year, a semifinalist for the Lou Groza National Placekicker Award and entered this season on the Lou Groza watch list.

“Kickers do a lot of different stuff,” Dapore said when asked about his process for staying calm in key moments. “For me, I just don’t think. I try not to think. … I don’t even look at, unless it’s a super-long field goal, the length. I just kind of go out there, do my thing and usually it turns out pretty well. That’s what I did today. Just don’t think.”

The success rate helps, too.

“A big thing for me is confidence,” he said. “Having that confidence from freshman, sophomore year coming into this year is a big thing. Knowing I can do it and believing I can do it helps. It goes a long way for sure.”