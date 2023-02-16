A repeat first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament likely slipped away from the Air Force women in the final 80 seconds on Thursday night.

After battling back from 10 points down to force a tie against Boise State, the Falcons watched the Broncos jump right back in front with a 3-pointer and close out a 59-54 victory at Clune Arena.

Had Air Force won, it would have moved past Boise State and into fifth place in the conference with four games remaining. The top five in the standings earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which Air Force achieved last year and used to catapult into the program’s first semifinal appearance.

As it now stands, the Falcons (12-14, 7-7 Mountain West) trail Boise State (14-14, 9-6) by a game and a half, and the Broncos, having swept Air Force, hold the tiebreaker, so Air Force’s deficit is even larger in practicality.

Boise State has only three games remaining, including matchups with Utah State and San Jose State (a combined 2-24 in conference play).

New Mexico (16-11, 8-6) also moved in front of Air Force as it beat Wyoming on Thursday. But the Falcons host the Lobos next week so they control their destiny to some degree in that matchup.

Air Force just couldn’t make enough shots on Thursday, hitting 34.9% of their attempts and going 1-of-15 from 3-point range. The Falcons stayed in it thanks to a 21-5 edge in turnovers, which they parlayed into a 23-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Kamri Heath led Air Force with 13 points, while Madison Smith added 10. Jo Huntimer had seven points, six steals, four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.

Air Force used an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to tie the game before a 3-pointer from Anna Ostlie with 1:20 remaining put the Broncos up for good.

The Falcons will seek a season sweep of Colorado State (17-9, 10-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.