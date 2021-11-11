Air Force’s comeback attempt fell short, but the first chapter in this new era for the basketball program presented plenty of hope.
The Falcons lost 59-53 to South Dakota in a neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Fall, S.D. on Thursday. Air Force trailed by 15 in the second half but closed to within two points with 18 seconds remaining.
“It was great to not fade away today,” coach Joe Scott said. “I saw us fade away a lot last year, not today, we didn’t, which was a great sign.”
In this six-point loss, Air Force missed six free throws and was outscored 6-0 on second-chance points as it was outrebounded 13-1 on the offensive glass. The Falcons also committed 17 turnovers, with eight of those coming on offensive fouls.
So, any forensic analysis of this game doesn’t need to probe too deeply. But to do so will miss the point of the early part of this transitional season, and this day in particular.
Scott, in Year 2 of his second stint with Air Force, has repeatedly said this feels like Year 1 because of the complications provided by COVID-19 last year and in the offseason that preceded the season. So this, he felt, was when the curtain finally opened on his new team, and there was plenty to see on the stage.
Freshman Ethan Taylor, a 6-foot-5 point guard, started and played all 40 minutes. He matched senior A.J. Walker with a game-high 14 points to go with eight rebounds, two steals a block and an assist.
“He’s going to be a very good player,” South Dakota coach Todd Lee said.
Freshman center Lucas Moerman, a 6-10 Colorado Springs native, scored nine points and had nine rebounds. His first collegiate bucket came on a deep 3-pointer in the first half.
“It was exciting getting that first one,” said Moerman, whose afternoon also included an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Walker. “It’s something you dream about as a kid, obviously.
There’s a lot to learn from this game. A lot to learn for me and the rest of the team. So we’ve just got to realize what that is and bring it on to the next; start thinking about next.”
If a recurring theme is likely to emerge from this season, or at least the nonconference slate for the Falcons, it’s going to be that – learning experiences and, if all goes well, growth. Moerman, Taylor and Jake Heidbreder started, and Jeffrey Mills came off the bench in Thursday’s opener. Those four freshmen accounted for half of the players to see the floor for the Falcons, scored 30 of the team’s 53 points and they logged 116 of the team’s 200 minutes of action.
“Before the game I was out there with the scouting report to watch guys shoot, trying to figure out who was who,” said Lee, who said his staff scrambled to find film of Air Force’s players from high school and the prep school. “Which is not normally what happens in Division I basketball.”
Walker scored nine of his 14 points in the final 3:17, providing the scoring boost the Falcons needed to nearly pull off the comeback against a Coyotes team that has posted winning seasons in four of the past five years.
“I was pretty happy with how our guys competed,” Scott said. “I just know we’re going to keep getting better at what we do so long as we have the persistence to stay with it. We’re very young, but I like what I see.”