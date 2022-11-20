Brad Roberts has visited the end zone 32 times in his Air Force career. But this trip was different.
Escaping from a pile and sprinting 34-yards for a second-quarter touchdown in a 24-12 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night, the Arvada native took a quick mental timeout for reflection.
“Once I reached the end zone I just kind of thought about how blessed I am to be in this position,” said Roberts, who powered for 184 yards on 37 carries – both career highs. “Just being at Falcon Stadium, having the fans come out through the freezing cold and just being there. Having all my offensive guys come up to me, it was awesome.”
Roberts has spoken many times about the chip he carries on his shoulder from not receiving an offer from Colorado or Colorado State. He instead came to Air Force, where he closed his career 5-0 against those programs.
The Falcons also closed this season perfect against Army, Navy, Colorado and Colorado State, a first for the program against its natural rivals by geography and mission.
But not every story for a Colorado native matched that of Roberts. Offensive tackle Adam Karas, also from Arvada, was recruited by the Buffaloes and Rams – among a bevy of others. His mother and grandfather were CU graduates. His brother, Aaron, is a freshman lineman for Colorado State this season.
He noted there were variables outside football that led him to the academy, but there was a bit of vindication for him on Saturday in knowing that he chose the best in-state option from a football perspective, too.
“It’s pretty gratifying,” Karas said. “Being able to beat both of them, it’s really like a weight lifted off your shoulder; lets me know I really did pick the right school for football as well.”