LAS VEGAS — Carter Murphy refused to stop pushing.

Despite an early-season minute shortage, multiple losses along the way and a looming coaching change, he never stopped pushing forward.

Practices didn't change. If anything, the seniors took the effort up even more, Partly because of setting an example, and in other parts because the Falcons didn't want a losing sendoff.

For his efforts, Murphy, adeparting senior, went on a late-season run to propel the Falcons to a key upset of New Mexico and nearly a tournament win over UNLV on Wednesday.

"It’s been huge for Carter the last month. He’s been going crazy," fellow senior Camden Vander Zwaag said. "He’s been finally finding his stride in the whole offense. He’s been up and down, sometimes playing 20 (minutes), sometimes five. But it’s been huge to see a guy like Carter get out here and play the way he has, especially today."

Murphy added another 19 points in a 78-70 overtime loss to UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament, second to only Jake Heidbreder's 24 on the team.

He was part of a three-man senior class for the Falcons that embodied the "keep pushing" mantra. The three played key roles, and after sharing the court sparingly in the second half of the year, played together plenty in the loss. Murphy was even added to the starting lineup for just the second time — the first coming on Senior Day against San Jose State.

His work ethic will be easily accessible following his departure. Murphy's younger brother, Jake, will return to contribute. But Heidbreder and Ethan Taylor's growth will also speak volumes, as long as they follow Carter's theory of constant effort.

"We've made a lot of progress and I hope the younger guys have seen that you have to come work every day," Murphy said. "Keep working and good things will come."