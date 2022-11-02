Troy Calhoun insists he would prefer no byes in the schedule.
Give him 12-straight games, as Air Force football had early in the coach’s tenure in 2007 and 2010, and he’ll take it.
“I thought there was a good little routine that you became accustomed to,” he said of those seasons that lacked a weeklong intermission.
But the bye sure is looking like it came at a good time this year. Coming off two losses in three weeks and with Army – winners of four of the past five games in the series – looming on Saturday in the conclusion of the two-year Commander’s Classic at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Falcons seemed to need this one.
“We took that deep breath,” safety Trey Taylor said. “People are getting healthy, reacclimated again. That’s exactly what we needed in this bye week is get everybody healthy and as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Slot receiver Dane Kinamon, who caught a career-high four passes against Army last year and who averaged 26.6 yards per touch on two catches and five runs in the first two games this season, could return from a leg injury. Linebacker Alec Mock, third on the team in tackles despite missing the past 2 ½ games, might also be back. Kinamon and Mock returned to practice, but it is unknown if they will travel to Texas.
Other players who have returned in recent weeks but have seen limited snaps – running back DeAndre Hughes and quarterback/receiver Zac Larrier among them – figure to be ready in larger roles if called upon.
“I know personally I feel a lot better,” defensive lineman Christopher Herrera said of the benefits from the time off, “things weren’t as sore as they usually are.”
Tight end Kyle Patterson will not be among those returning, a source told The Gazette. A second ACL tear in as many years will end Patterson’s season and, likely, career.
With a service academy game approaching, the Falcons (5-3) also enjoyed the chance to take the extra physical and mental reps to prepare for the Army (3-4) triple-option. The defense sees the triple-option more than most teams, but the extra prep is always a plus.
Army also did not play last week, so it enjoyed the same advantage.
The teams are gearing up for finishes that, for one, will have fewer stakes attached after Saturday.
For the Black Knights, one more loss would eliminate them from bowl contention and would mean handing the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy over to Air Force, which beat Navy in October and hasn’t won the trophy since 2016.
For Air Force, winning the trophy (along with the sixth win that would bring bowl eligibility) would go a long way toward saving a season that is teetering on the verge of being a disappointment. The Falcons could still finish 10-3 and win the CIC, a successful season by the program’s standards to be sure. If they lose Saturday it would mean no conference title, no CIC and a fourth loss this season as a betting-line favorite. Suddenly, the team would have little to accomplish but bowl eligibility, knowing it would likely be one of the Mountain West’s mid-tier bowls it would receive.
“We need more,” Taylor said when asked if winning the CIC would be enough for the remainder of the season. “I know we have the capacity to do it. We’re getting some players off of injury, which is nice. We’ve gotten used to winning. That’s good, that’s how it’s supposed to be. There’s no complacency with this losing. We all have the same goals in mind to win out, and we can definitely do it.”