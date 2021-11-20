Your number is part of your identity in hockey. Part of your autograph, sometimes. Your game day image, always.
When the identity wasn’t the one Blake Bride wanted, he made a change. He’d worn his favorite number, 12, his first two years at Air Force. Once No. 8 was available he took it.
He’d dealt with hip issues his first two years — “always hurt” — and had surgery over the summer. He picked a number that had brought success in the past in the form of a Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.
“I just wanted to go back to the roots and try to get back to who I was,” Bride said. “Move past that injury phase that was sidelining me and (making me) kind of a mental wreck for the longest time.
“New me. So far, so good.”
The first goal of the No. 8 era came Saturday when Bride tipped a puck past Sacred Heart goaltender Josh Benson to tie the game at 1 in the second period. The Falcons couldn’t build on that momentum, or that of other good shifts, and fell 3-1 at Cadet Ice Arena. They sit 1-1 in the four-game home series against the Pioneers. It resumes Monday night.
A tentative first period was headed to a scoreless finish before Todd Goehring tipped Conner Hutchison’s shot from just inside the blue line. The puck slipped under Alex Schilling (24 saves) with 38 seconds left before the break.
Bride also scored on a tip of Brian Adams’ shot late in the second period. The play started at the other end where defenseman Brandon Koch saved a goal.
“It's just nice to get it out of the way,” Bride said. “I needed that one.
“Trying to get the boys back going and get the energy going.”
One minute, 29 seconds after Bride tied the game, a strange deflection restored Sacred Heart’s lead. Luke Robinson blocked the initial shot. The Falcons’ Lucas Coon got tied up with Patrick Dawson and the puck hit the jumble of sticks and limbs. It flew into the corner of the net.
Koch went down to cut off the pass on a shorthanded 2-on-1 but it got to Kevin Lombardi, who pushed the Pioneers’ lead to 3-1.
Air Force team captain Luke Rowe was tossed from the game for contact to the head following an open-ice hit with just over eight minutes left in regulation. The Falcons killed off the 5-minute major but were left with three minutes to score twice.
The team had just talked about the timing of establishing a physical presence, coach Frank Serratore said, with a relevant example. Jacob Marti laid down a “violent” but legal hit the night before and it wasn’t called.
“There are referees that are going to twitch and call that,” Serratore said. “That's a penalty that we will take in the first half of the game, but you can’t take that hit in the third period. We can’t afford that that referee is going to twitch.
“You can’t go for a TKO with eight to 10 minutes left. We as a young group have to learn how to manage a game.”
A late Air Force power play didn’t affect the final score. The Falcons fell to 4-7-1 (2-3-1) on the season.
Serratore complimented the penalty kill but didn’t like the avoidable penalties that sent the units out.
Time for a positive change, maybe.
“We just shoot ourselves in the foot too early on. Maybe a few penalties, depending on the game,” Bride said. “We’ve got to find a way to start the game how we play instead of having to catch up.”