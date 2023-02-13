The pick-your-own-adventure nature of Beau Becker's career is full of choices he adjusted to but didn't make himself.

On junior varsity as a sophomore at Woodrow Wilson High School, coach Patrick Washington took him under his wing and began to teach the big man the ropes — 20 years worth of experience for the coach paying off with multiple players heading to Division I after his tutelage.

He put Becker on junior varsity to increase his reps, rather than demote him.

A Prep School stint and year on the bench watching the Falcons gave way to a starting spot this year for Becker. Before the year, they weren't even sure what spot he'd occupy as a rotation player, stuck between forward and center.

He learned both. Watched film on both. And now as the team's starting center, he's taking all the lessons along the way into account in Lucas Moerman's stead.

"I was able to go to all the games and just see it all and be part of the scout team (as a freshman)," Becker said. "The forward stuff was hardest to learn, but transitioning to center made the center stuff much easier.

"You have a better grasp of what all of your teammates are doing."

In Moerman's wake, Becker was put into the rotation as a backup to Corbin Green — another underclass standout for the Falcons.

It wasn't until the sophomore's third start that all the work came to fruition. A win over Wyoming, in which Becker scored a season-high 23 points and hit five 3-pointers was the breakout Air Force anticipated could happen when it recruited him out of Texas.

Against USC-Upstate to start off his collegiate career in November, Becker was limited to just three minutes with a pair of turnovers as nervousness got the best of him.

"It was probably the second or third game I played in that I started to feel comfortable, because the first one, I was just so full of jitters," Becker said. "That game right after, and every game since, I've just gotten more comfortable."

The juggling of positions though was, in part, because of that unique skillset showcased against the Cowboys.

"Certain guys develop at their own rate," coach Joe Scott said. "In Beau's case, it was a question of whether he would play forward or center, but we knew he could shoot. In the end, he had a year where he stayed the course (as a freshman).

"The more he played forward, the more we thought that we may not see the things he can do show up as much there."

The Wyoming win proved to be a sign of things to come.

In Air Force's last five games, Becker has scored 12 or more points on four occasions and blocked multiple shots three times. The shift to the bench has helped Green, too.

A once-small pool of available players for the front court has blossomed into a good problem for Scott.

Next year, the team will boast Moerman, Green and Becker with reinforcements coming in the form of freshman and Prep School athletes.

What's more, all three have shown an ability to shoot from outside — Moerman's growth in that area being delayed by the season-ending shoulder injury that marred his four games this season.