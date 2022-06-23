There were nerves, as always, but an unmistakable sense of excitement among athletes who entered the Air Force Academy on Thursday.
“I’m so excited to be coached by coach (Chris Gobrecht) and the rest of the coaching staff and play with all of these girls,” incoming freshman women’s basketball guard Milhanie Perry said. “I can’t wait.”
Perry said this with eyes barely dry after saying goodbyes to family that left moments before. And while noticeably shaking with nerves for what lies ahead as she as entered in-processing with the Class of 2026. The class entered through the Holaday Athletic Center, completed physical checks and paperwork in a series of buildings, recited an oath and was whisked away via bus to begin five and a half weeks of basic training.
But all of that is standard. The genuine excitement for the athletics that await on the other side, that’s perhaps been amped up a notch.
Perry referenced the turnaround of the women’s basketball program, which enjoyed its most successful record in history this past season. The football team is coming off a 10-win season and a national ranking. The baseball team won its first Mountain West title. There were multiple successes for hockey, lacrosse, track, wrestling and many others. Even the high-profile program with the biggest recent struggles – men’s basketball – provided excitement for its newcomers by showing last year it would start large numbers of freshmen as it looks to build again under the only coach to lead the program to a conference title, Joe Scott.
“I know coach Scott and I know coach Scott is a winning coach,” said 6-foot-5 guard Sheik Samoura. “All we can do is grow. We have a young squad and we’re going to get after it.”
The athletes who spoke with The Gazette early Thursday took note of the recent successes and all cited them as factors in their decisions.
“It’s a great feeling to know you’re coming into an offense and a program that’s doing very well,” said Jarius Stewart, who played football at the Air Force prep school last year as a defensive back but is switching to quarterback this year. “The past few years I’ve watched them play in bowl games. Watching guys get drafted and have the opportunity at the next level is exciting as well.”
This day marks the beginning of a military career for around 1,200 appointees who will be basic cadets by the end of the day, but the sports element was never far from their minds. Football coach Troy Calhoun was the first to greet many as they approached the stairs leading to the HAC. And athletes made up much of the cadre that will guide them through this process.
Jordan Rayford, another 6-foot-5 guard joining the men’s basketball team, said he had never considered military service until he was recruited by Scott’s staff. In researching the academy and the leadership opportunities it provides, he changed his mind.
“If you’d asked me probably two years ago if I’d ever do the military, I’d be like no way,” Rayford said. “But here I am, and I’m super excited to do it.”
For Faith Shelton, a 6-2 guard with the skill set to make an immediate impact for the women’s basketball program, it was the mix of athletics and academics that made her the only member of her family (she has six brothers) to opt for the military.
“It was the opportunities and the level of education for me,” Shelton said. “I consider myself a good student, so being here with the best of the best is a great opportunity for me.
“For basketball, it’s super exciting because we’re getting better every year. That’s exciting for us new players who can do what we can to help out.”
Tylor Latham, a running back/defensive back from Mississippi, is the first member of his family to opt for the military. A three-time state champion in football, he asked for advice and watched videos to help him navigate the upcoming days. Still, he was entering mostly blind except for the knowledge that he would be eventually joining a football team that “wins a lot of games.”
Beyond that, he was counting on nightly prayer to help him through.
“I expected myself to be more nervous,” Latham said. “But I already got all the tears out by saying goodbye to my friends.
“I’m thinking the first couple of days will definitely be challenging, but I feel like I’m prepared for a lot of the stuff that will go on.”