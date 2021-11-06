ARLINGTON, Texas – The ball bounced the other way, and left Air Force without its coveted trophy for another year.
Army recovered a fumble in its end zone on the first possession of overtime, then deflected an Air Force pass on fourth down to win 21-14 in the Commander’s Classic in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.
“You know what sucks is the way the ball falls,” said Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, who threw for a career-high 226 yards, all coming after halftime. “If the ball bounces a little more to the left, we probably recover it and then we’re kicking a field goal to win the game.”
The Black Knight’s victory assures they will keep the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the fourth time in five years, either by retaining it or winning it outright by defeating Navy next month.
Air Force hasn’t won the trophy since 2016.
“Frankly, heartbreaking,” Air Force cornerback Tre’ Bugg said. “You come here (to the academy) and that’s the first thing they tell you about is the CIC and beating the other two service academies. Now I’ve been here since in-processing and I have not won it once. Definitely heartbreaking, but you kind of have to take it on the chin. We still have three guaranteed games left and we’ve got a good team at (Colorado State) next week.”
This game, the first football game held at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, drew a crowd of 32,537 in the Dallas area, around 2,000 more than Air Force’s top home attendance of the season.
It was the first Air Force/Army game to go to overtime, arriving there by way of giant swings of momentum after a scoreless first half.
Army (5-3) used big pass plays to spearhead its offense and go up 14-3 through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. The Black Knights averaged 31 yards per its first six pass attempts.
“They do a good job messing with your eyes, changing routes that you watch on film,” Bugg said. “They did a good job of knowing when to hit us with a pass.”
Army passed for 214 yards, going 8 of 13. The Black Knights were held to 108 rushing yards on 43 carries, an average of 2.5 yards per carry.
The Falcons were led defensively by outside linebacker Vince Sanford, who had three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. Safety Trey Taylor, a native of the Dallas area, made a team-high 10 tackles. His father played at nearby Southern Methodist.
Air Force’s defense came up with multiple stops in the fourth quarter, covering up for an interception on a halfback pass from Dane Kinamon to Daniels and an Army stop on fourth down.
“I thought we could have put them away there in the fourth quarter,” Army coach Jeff Monken said.
Air Force (6-3) scored on a 4-yard pass from Daniels to Kinamon and added a 2-point conversion. It then tied it on a 30-yard field goal from Matthew Dapore with 23 seconds remaining to force the overtime.
In the first overtime the Black Knights faced 3rd and 5 from the Air Force 6-yard line when quarterback Christian Anderson rushed up the middle, where Air Force linebacker TD Blackmon stripped the ball free.
“My heart dropped,” Anderson said.
The fumble was recovered by Army lineman Jordyn Law in the end zone.
“I was blocking my man and we’re always taught to follow the play,” Law said. “I saw the ball jump out, I just tried to jump on it.”
Air Force’s overtime possession saw it pinned in a quick 3rd and 15 before Daniels completed a pass to Brandon Lewis for a first down.
Lewis caught five passes for 106 yards.
On fourth down, Daniels threw an inside slant to Dane Kinamon that was deflected by Jabari Moore to end the game.
“Obviously we wanted a different final score, and we didn’t make enough plays,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “To their credit, they did make one more play.”