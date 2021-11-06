AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Vince Sanford, junior outside linebacker
Sanford made seven tackles, including three tackles for a loss, and was credited with two quarterback hurries for the Falcons defense.
The defense as a whole was solid, holding Army scoreless in the first half and giving up just 2.5 yards per carry from the Black Knights ground game (43 carries for 108 yards). Sanford was a big part of that, as his three stops behind the line of scrimmage pushed Army back 10 yards.
“That’s what we wanted to come in and do,” Sanford said. “Especially in these service academy games you just want to stop the run first, obviously, because that’s what they want to do. I thought we came out and fought hard.”
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Revisiting items of intrigue we identified prior to the game.
Air Force’s fullbacks
As Air Force’s fullbacks have gone, so too have the offense. That was true for the first half on Saturday as Brad Roberts and Omar Fattah were largely held in check – 15 carries for 54 yards – and the offense produced just 88 yards in total. That changed in the second half, but not in the inside-out manner that is typical for this offense. Instead, it was the arm of Haaziq Daniels and the ability of receivers Brandon Lewis, Dane Kinamon and David Cormier to create space that opened up the offense and helped the Falcons tie the game after trailing 14-3.
Air Force’s kicking game
Matthew Dapore answered a lot of questions about Air Force’s placekicking in the second half. Dapore made field goals of 39 yards (a season-long for the Falcons) to break a shutout, then sent the game to overtime with a 23-yard field goal in the final minute. Connecting on field goals had been an issue for the team for weeks and figured to loom large in this series that has produced a bevy of close games in recent years. In the first half the Falcons opted against what would have been a 44-yard field goal with 1:30 remaining in the second quarter, instead going for it on 4th and 1. They were stopped inches short.
Player availability
The players in question for Air Force and Army, namely the quarterbacks and Falcons fullback Brad Roberts, were able to play the full game. But injuries were still a factor. The absence of Micah Davis left the Falcons without a proven pitchman in the option, and the offense rarely attacked on the perimeter. Air Force did not play sophomores Alec Mock (linebacker) and Camby Goff (spur linebacker), but coach Troy Calhoun said both were available.
By THE NUMBERS
4
Wins in the past five meetings against Air Force for Army.
9
Yards on a touchdown run in the third quarter from Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler, who looked to be stopped in a pile before offensive tackle Mason Kolinchak lifted him and pushed him forward toward the goal-line.
46
Punting average for Air Force’s Carson Bay, whose boots of 49, 47 and 42 yards (fair caught at the 15) helped the Falcons manage field position during a scoreless first half.
68
Rushing yards for Air Force fullback Brad Roberts, a game-high for both teams. Army didn’t have anybody go for 40 yards on the ground.
79
Yards on a touchdown pass from Christian Anderson to Tyrell Robinson for Army’s second touchdown. The Black Knights also had a pass completion for 48 yards.
106
Receiving yards for Air Force’s Brandon Lewis, a career high. Lewis caught five passes, also a career-best.