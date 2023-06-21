Air Force baseball's recently commissioned second Lieutenant Trayden Tamiya was named the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawling's national Gold Glove as a second baseman Wednesday.

Nominated alongside UC-Irvine's Will Bermudez and Indiana State's Josue Urdaneta, Tamiya is the first Falcon to receive the honor.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me along this road," Tamiya said in an Air Force release. "To the Air Force coaching staff, coaches Marc Mumper, Warren Arakaki, and Kainoa Correa to name a few, thank you for turning me into the player I am as this award is a reflection of the knowledge and passion for the game that you all have instilled in me. Thank you to my family, friends, and teammates who always supported and pushed me."

This past season, Tamiya had a .992 fielding percentage, highest in the Mountain West Conference. Tamiya had only two errors among 243 chances at second base. He recorded 26 double plays and 164 assists, second only to shortstop teammate Aerik Joe by just a single out despite having 26 fewer fielding opportunities.

The Hawaiian second baseman had nine assists March 26 in a 12-6 win over against San Diego State, the most in a single game this season in the conference.

"I've never seen someone who works on his craft, especially defensively, like Trayden did. Every day he was doing something, he was asking a question, he was doing everything he could to find some sort of edge to find a way to get better even though he was already incredible at what he did," Air Force infield defense coach Tyler Dawson said. "If someone hit it on the ground to the right side of second base, it was an out. It was unbelievable."

Tamiya's accomplishment is yet another first for a program which saw Tamiya's teammate Sam Kulasingsam claim Air Force's first Mountain West Player of the Year award last year -- a feat he repeated this year joining an elite list of multi-year winners. The team also won its first Mountain West tournament title a season ago.

Head coach Mike Kazlausky always credits the character and work ethic of his players for the team's success. His thoughts on Tamiya were no different.

"In my 20+ years of coaching, I have never seen such polished defensive skills. Trayden is by far the best I have ever coached and ever witnessed," Kazlausky said. "He has unbelievable feet to be able to go both glove and arm-side in his range, along with having the quickest throwing release in turning a double play. There is no one that worked harder defensively than Lt Tamiya as he 100% deserves this award of becoming our first Air Force Academy baseball Cadet to earn a Gold Glove as the best defensive second basemen in the country."

Full list of Division I Gold Glove winners:

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• P: Tanner Hall, Southern Mississippi

• C: Grant Magill, Indiana State

• 1B: Stephen Klein, Stamford

• 2B: Trayden Tamiya, Air Force

• 3B: Sabin Cevallos, Oregon

• SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama

• OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

• OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

• OF: Ethan O'Donnell, Virginia