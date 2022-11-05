ARLINGTON, Texas – Air Force’s defense stopped Army, stopped the streak and, as linebacker TD Blackmon sees it, gave him something he won’t have to stop talking about for decades.
“It’s something you can tell generations of your family,” said the Air Force linebacker, who contributed to a suffocating defensive effort that held Army to 20 second-half yards in a 13-7 victory. “That you’re going to the White House, that you got to meet the President; it’s a great feeling.”
The Falcons captured the program’s first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016 and gained bowl eligibility with win No. 6 on the season, doing this in front of 33,912 at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.
It all started on the defensive side, where the Falcons came up with a key stop at the end of the first half after an interception and then put up a wall against the Black Knights – who had won four of five in the series – the rest of the way.
The first two plays of the second half went for lost yardage, forcing a punt. A 15-yard sack from safety Trey Taylor thwarted the next series. And it never really got better for Army, as it didn’t cross over into positive yardage for the half until a desperation drive in the final minutes that ended with a Camby Goff interception on fourth down with 19 seconds remaining.
“We didn’t do much on offense running the football,” said Army coach Jeff Monken, whose team was outgained 324-145. “We had one drive the entire game, that’s it. They kicked the crap out of us other than that.”
The lone Army (3-5) scoring drive went 68 yards in six plays and included pass plays of 24 and 31 yards. Aside from that drive, the Black Knights averaged 1.8 yards per play.
“Negative plays and pre-snap penalties really killed us today and we just couldn’t find a way to regroup,” said Army quarterback Jemel Jones, a native of the Dallas area who scored his team’s only touchdown.
The Falcons’ offense was good enough to make the defensive effort translate into a victory. They had 135 rushing yards from senior fullback Brad Roberts – who soared past the 1,000-yard mark for a second consecutive season – and 98 passing yards (on 6-of-13 passing) and 89 rushing yards from senior quarterback Haaziq Daniels. Senior receiver David Cormier caught four of those passes for 89 yards.
Daniels scored Air Force’s lone touchdown on a 17-yard run in the third quarter.
At the end, the Falcons (6-3) were finally able to hoist the trophy for the first time since any of the current players first reported for basic training.
“I think it was a huge void,” Roberts said. “It’s one of the No. 1 goals that we have every year. It’s kind of been Air Force’s tradition to have the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, so to not have it our entire time here was definitely hurtful and we really wanted it.”
Army, which was an afterthought in the three-team race for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for decades as Air Force (20) and Navy (15) captured the trophy 35 of the first 41 years it was awarded, had won it three times since 2017 and retained it last year.
“Playing for that trophy is a big source of pride for our academy and for our program,” Monken said, “to have to relinquish that trophy is awfully tough.”