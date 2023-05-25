Air Force first baseman Sam Kulasingam was named the Mountain West Conference's Tony Gwynn Player of the Year for the second straight season Thursday.

Kulasingam was also named to the all-conference first team, one of five Falcons to receive all-conference nods. The Holly Springs, N.C. native was the first Falcon in program history to be recognized as conference player of the year a season ago. Now, he becomes just one of four athletes in conference history to ever repeat the feat.

The Air Force junior led the Mountain West in batting average (.411), hits (92), on base percentage (.523), runs scored (67) and doubles (26). Kulasingam also had a 51-game on-base streak during the regular season and reached base in 55 of the Falcons' 56 games.

Kulasingam was named to the All-Mountain West first team alongside senior second baseman Trayden Tamiya and junior third baseman Jay Thomason. Senior pitcher Jacob Sansing and sophomore pitcher Sawyer Hawks were named to the all-conference second team.

Hawks was named to the team for a stellar season as a reliever - recording 12.2 strikeouts for ever nine innings pitched in just over 23 innings - but he continued to make waves in the postseason for Air Force, getting his first start for the team Thursday in the Falcons' opening game of the Mountain West Championship held in Fresno, Calif.

The sophomore had a big day, striking out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and allowing just one run. Third-seed Air Force rode Hawks' performance to a crushing 12-1 win over second-seed San Diego State. A 10-run mercy rule was initiated and the game was called in seven innings.

Kulasingam went 2-2 at the plate with a pair of singles, extending his on-base streak to 52 games. He also broke Air Force's single-season record for most walks, getting his 45th walk of the season in the contest. That record was previously held by Falcons head coach Mike Kazlauksy.

The reigning tournament champs advance to the second round where they will play the winner of the game between top-ranked San Jose State and fourth-seed Fresno State. The semifinal takes place Friday at 7 p.m.