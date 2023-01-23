Air Force's Rytis Petraitis will have quite the end-of-season banquet for the Falcons.
He was named the Mountain West's Freshman of the Week for the fifth time on Monday, adding to his previous streak of four consecutive nods from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.
Petraitis is joined by Marcell McCreary who won it on Jan. 16 and Corbin Green who started the run for the Falcons on Nov. 28.
He averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a split week for Air Force that included a win over Wyoming and a loss to San Diego State. He's now up to averages of 9.6 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds through 20 games.
Since becoming a starter in the team's overtime win over Colorado State, those averages have risen to 12 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and include 3.8 assists and just one turnover across 37.8 minutes and four games.
Of the 11 freshman of the week awards given out this year, Air Force has accounted for seven of them.