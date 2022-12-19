The Mountain West Freshman of the Week honor is becoming synonymous with Air Force's young roster, and Rytis Petraitis's second consecutive nod gave it three for the year.
Petraitis was announced Monday as the latest conference freshman of the week after he racked up 20 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double in a win over Tarleton State on Sunday.
It marks the first time an Air Force player has won the honor back-to-back since Ethan Taylor did in three consecutive weeks last season.
Rytis is leading the Falcons with 1⃣1⃣ in the first! pic.twitter.com/DT4jFW1zFY— Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) December 18, 2022
In the last two games, Petraitis has averaged four assists and less than a turnover per game.
The growth from Petraitis proceeded a stretch of 20 or fewer minutes in each of the first eight games. Since he hit 23 minutes in a loss to Portland State, the freshman has seen the court for at least that amount of minutes in all three games — wins over South Dakota, Arkansas State and Tarleton State.
"He's just fun to watch," coach Joe Scott said after Sunday's win. "Over his last two games, as a freshman, he's had eight assists and two turnovers — when you play the way he plays, you won't always get that.
"He's certainly not playing like a freshman."