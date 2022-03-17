Air Force’s Ralph Lindeman was posthumously named the Mountain Region Men’s Head Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association.
Lindeman led Air Force to the indoor Mountain West title this season.
The Air Force coach for 33 seasons, Lindeman died in early March at 70.
This was the seventh regional coaching award for Lindeman, who had earned the recognition in 2012 (indoor, outdoor), 2013 (outdoor), 2016 (indoor, outdoor) and 2017 (outdoor).
Lindeman, who claimed his 15th Mountain West Coach of the Year award after leading the men to the MW Indoor title in late February, saw the Falcons claim eight conference titles and have 16 all-conference (top-three) performances at the championship meet. The men broke six Academy records during the indoor season and accounted for one qualifier to last week's NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.