Perhaps Northern Iowa truly is full of wolves in Panthers' clothing.
Each year, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun has cried wolf over the season-opening opponent the Falcons pluck from the FCS level. The quarterback, the returning starters on defense, the recruiting area — he finds some reason to talk up the visitors and the challenge they present.
And every year it devolves into the same general result. Air Force has won 15 openers under Calhoun, all against FCS opponents and all by sizable margins (average score, 47-12).
But this year's foe truly does present a danger, and it’s not just Calhoun proclaiming it.
Northern Iowa, ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll, has defeated teams from college football’s highest classification 12 times — most recently topping Iowa State in 2016. The Panthers have played in the FCS playoffs 13 times since 2001, and coach Mark Farley’s 17 playoff wins are most among active active coaches. This is the school that produced Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Trevor Penning.
There are three preseason All-Americans on Northern Iowa’s roster: kicker Matthew Cook, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and defensive back Benny Sapp III. The quarterback is Theo Day, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound former four-star recruit who transferred from Michigan.
The Northern Iowa defense gave up just 4.4 yards per play last year (2.5 per rushing attempt behind the No. 6 rushing defense in FCS) as the team knocked off two top-10 FCS teams and nearly beat Iowa State, losing 16-10 on the road.
“Just in the locker room, you can hear people talking about it,” Air Force fullback Brad Roberts said. “We know they’re a legit opponent. They’re going to come out and play just like we expect, and just like we want to get a good test under our belt to be ready for the next one.”
Northern Iowa’s offensive linemen average 6-foot-6, 326 pounds.
“They’re big, they’re athletic,” Air Force linebacker T.D. Blackmon said. “They like to run the ball. They’ll spread us out. They like going trips and they get their athlete in paces to make plays. We’ll have to down the ball.”
Calhoun has sounded the warning bells many times before in advance of the opener. He didn’t seem to mind doing it again this year.
“We welcome the challenge,” he said.