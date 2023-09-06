Trey Taylor has seen Jerome Gaillard Jr. take a basketball in the open court, dribble between his legs and throw down a dunk.

So, he knew all about the athleticism.

But still, to watch his former backup in four weeks go from a free safety to Air Force’s starting cornerback in the season opener was eye-opening.

“He shocked me,” Taylor said. “He’s a special talent.”

The Falcons moved Gaillard at the start of fall camp, addressing a need at cornerback that arose when returning starters Michael Mack (transfer) and Eian Castonguay (knee) became unexpectedly unavailable.

Gaillard, listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, had some experience at cornerback, having played there for two positions in high school, but at Air Force he had served only as a safety in addition to special teams.

“Definitely a whole lot of film,” Gaillard said. “Working on technique for sure.

“Only four weeks, but I think it turned out good.”

Good enough that when Air Force took the field, Gaillard ran out with the starters.

In coordinator Brian Knorr’s defense, it’s the safeties who are making the calls. So, Gaillard came into this transition already knowing the how and why of the alignments and responsibilities. The technique differences at corner, and the need to combat specific tendencies of receivers, are what sets it apart.

It’s as drastic a four-week position switch as Air Force has made for an opening day starter (in a non-COVID year) since Ryan Reffitt moved from outside linebacker to tight end just before the 2015 season and made a surprise start when Garrett Griffin was injured during pregame.

“It takes game reps,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of the ongoing process of making the junior a full-fledged cornerback, “not just practice reps.”

This week, those reps will look different. Unlike Robert Morris, an FCS program that has lost 12 straight games and was content with short screen and dump passes against Air Force, Sam Houston State comes with a receiving corps that features among its top three a pair of former three-star recruits and a transfer from Texas.

Taylor is excited to see what his teammate can do at the position. Having seen him on the basketball court (Taylor would place Gaillard in the Top 2 among the football team’s basketball players, with only tight end Caleb Rillos falling in the same category), he knows Gaillard will be able to high-point balls over receivers and have the length and strength to jam them at the line of scrimmage.

It has been a fast-paced experiment for the Falcons, and now Gaillard, a native of Kempner, Texas – roughly 3½ hours from NRG Stadium, the site of Saturday’s 6 p.m. MT game – will get a chance to show those results with a crowd on hand.

“I’ve got a lot of family, friends coming into town,” he said, “it’ll be a great time.”