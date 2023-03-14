Air Force was already set to lose Carter Murphy to graduation but found out on Friday that it will also lose his younger brother, sophomore Jake, to the transfer portal.

Jake announced his entry to the portal through Twitter two days after the team's Mountain West Tournament loss to UNLV in the first round.

Across his two years at Air Force, Jake appeared in 13 games, including nine this year, though mostly as a late-game reserve.

He played a total of 29 minutes this season and scored two points and added two assists in that time.