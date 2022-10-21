Air Force will take the field against Boise State at 5 p.m. Saturday knowing all of its goals remain attainable.
Those goals are the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, a Mountain West title, a berth to the best possible bowl and a victory there.
Those goals remaining attainable will depend on Saturday's outcome.
“There’s some pressure, but we like pressure,” linebacker Johnathan Youngblood said. “We like adversity.”
The Falcons (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West) are looking up in the conference standings at Boise State (4-2, 3-0) as well as Wyoming and Utah State, both 2-1 in the MW.
A loss would, in essence, eliminate Air Force from contention in the league. The Falcons would still travel to Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 5 and play Army for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. A bowl game would still be attainable, but it probably wouldn’t be against a Power Five opponent, and the final three regular season games wouldn’t have major implications attached to them.
A win, however, keeps the Falcons in the conference hunt. Boise State, Utah State and Wyoming still play each other, so at least three more losses would be sprinkled among them. The Falcons lost head to head to Utah State and Wyoming, so to pass them would require that each either end up with three losses or have the teams end up in a three- or four-way tie. Colorado State, at 1-1, could still factor into this, as well.
There are too many scenarios to contemplate at this point, but for any of them to realistically matter to Air Force, it has to start with a victory over Boise State.
The Broncos have seemed more vulnerable this year than they have in recent seasons — falling in lopsided losses to Oregon State and at UTEP — but seem to have rebounded in their past games with three-touchdown wins over San Diego State and Fresno State. That run has coincided with the return of former coach Dirk Koetter as interim offensive coordinator and the emergence of freshman quarterback Taylen Green, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete who has been most effective with his legs.
Air Force doesn’t need any additional confidence boost against Boise State. The Falcons beat the Broncos on the road last year and the teams have split their past eight meetings. Air Force has more victories over Boise State since it joined the conference (4) than the other four Mountain Division teams combined (3).
“I think every week we go in with confidence,” receiver Amari Terry said. “That’s where winning starts, when you first go in with confidence and think, ‘I’m going to do my job and we’re going to win.’”
Added Youngblood, “There’s confidence from last year and from our preparation in practice, mostly.”
Coach Troy Calhoun called the Broncos’ running back tandem of George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, “great, not good” and he referred to the Broncos’ defense — ranked No. 2 in total defense nationally — as being “through the roof.”
“They’re just different than everybody else in this league,” Calhoun said.
If the Falcons want any chance at being the team to emerge from this league, they’ll need to overcome that challenge.