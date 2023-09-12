Troy Calhoun wasn’t ready to fully discuss the run his Air Force defense has put together. Not with what’s coming.

The Falcons rank first nationally in total defense by a large margin, holding opponents to 118 yards per game (next closest is Memphis at 152.5 per game; no one else is under 190).

That could be written off as a product of the schedule, as the Falcons played Robert Morris (an FCS team that was winless in 2022) and Sam Houston (3 points through two games in its first year at the FBS level).

But the Falcons also led the nation in total defense a year ago. And they were fourth the year before that. And 17th in 2019.

Sure, some of this is aided by the time of possession the nation’s best running attack devours. But Air Force has had a great rushing offense for 40 years, and it hasn’t always seen defenses like this.

“We’ve had some guys that have played a good number of snaps in some of these seasons who might be somewhat of an anomaly at an academy,” said Calhoun in his coded way of noting the talent of his defense.

He also agreed that the program has benefited from staying in-house with its past few promotions to defensive coordinator. Steve Russ departed for the NFL, and Jon Rudzinski was there to take over. Rudzinski left, and Brian Knorr filled the role. The terminology changed with each move and tweaks were made, but there was continuity.

The cocktail of talent, the experience of a series of staffs that have been able to learn what works and doesn’t work within their system and build upon that, and then an offense that plays keep-away … it makes sense. But great defenses aren’t built in theory; they’re built with aggression.

“That’s just how we need to play, we need to play full speed with controlled violence and play football,” said linebacker Alec Mock after the Falcons held Sam Houston to 80 yards of total offense on Saturday.

But Calhoun’s caution to wait before issuing any grand conclusions or declarations about this defense makes sense, considering the challenge awaiting on Friday.

Air Force is 22-4 over the past two years against opponents not wearing Utah State jerseys. Against the Aggies, they are 0-2.

Utah State put up 628 yards of offense at Falcon Stadium in 2021, winning 49-45. Last year, the Aggies amassed 414 yards and won 34-27 in Logan, Utah.

Those were Air Force’s only two games against Utah State since coach Blake Anderson took over and brought an up-tempo style that has been the Falcons’ Kryptonite. Both meetings saw Air Force give up the most points and yardage of the season.

Air Force is preparing in practice, using two scout team huddles, so one can be up at the line as soon as the other completes a play. But as the Falcons’ opponents often say about preparing for their unique option-based offense, there’s no way to accurately replicate it in practice.

“It’s imperative every single game, obviously, for everyone to know exactly what they need to do without thinking about it too hard,” said defensive end PJ Ramsey, who has a sack in each of Air Force’s two games this season. “But when a team’s putting stress on you, like they will with hurry up and trying to get plays off within the first 10 seconds of the play clock, it’s even more important to make sure we have our shifts and substitutions on point and know exactly what the situation is, no matter how tired we may get.”

Ramsey said the matchup boils down to individual matchups, and that’s where Air Force’s history of defensive success shines through in their mindset.

“Those guys are a great group. I don’t want to get away from that,” Ramsey said, “but we’re very confident in ourselves.”