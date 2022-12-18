Christopher Herrera never imagined he’d have a chance to pull off a first among service academy football players.
He never envisioned he’d be playing college football at all.
Long before Herrera was a three-year starter for Air Force with a chance to be a starter on three 10-win teams – a feat never accomplished at Air Force, Army or Navy – he was a high school senior entering his final year with no scholarship offers and no game film to share.
Now a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end, Herrera started high school as an undersized offensive lineman in League City, Texas. As a junior his coaches moved him to defensive line, but his school, Clear Creek, was loaded and Herrera was stuck in a reserve role.
Finally, as a senior, Herrera found himself starting both ways as a defensive lineman and tight end.
“Three games in, Air Force called and offered me,” he recalled.
In many ways, he felt he had already won.
Entering the academy through the prep school, Herrera knew football was what had allowed him to get into the school and for that he was grateful.
But then, he started seeing action.
“I was just happy to be here,” said Herrera, who graduated this past week and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, where he’ll serve as an acquisitions officer in Alabama. “Whenever I started playing, I was like, ‘Oh, I can actually play here.’ It kind of went up from there. But that was my mindset, I didn’t really expect anything football-wise coming here.”
Midway through his sophomore season in 2019 he was inserted into the lineup and started the final six games for a team that went 11-2 and won the Cheez-It Bowl over Washington State.
Herrera left on turnback for the 2020 season, then returned as a junior in 2021 and started all 13 games for a 10-3 team that won the First Responder Bowl over Louisville.
Now he’s again a starter, looking to cap his final season for a Falcons team that is 9-3 as it enters the Armed Forces Bowl against Baylor.
For academies, 10-win seasons remain a somewhat rare occurrence. Army has done it just three times (1996, 2017, 2018) and Navy four times (1905, 2009, 2015, 2019). Air Force leads the way with nine (1983, 1985, 1991, 1997, 1998, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021). No single graduating class has had a hand in more than two, with this group of Air Force seniors presented with a chance to become the first. Herrera is the only member of the class who was a starter all three years.
“I think it’s just the mindset,” Herrera said when asked what has changed that has allowed Air Force to make 10-win seasons the norm. “After you have a great season it has become, let’s see how much better we can do. It just keeps building on and building on.”
Herrera’s final game is drenched in storylines. He will be playing in his home state against a Baylor team that he grew up following (his father was friends with a former Bears assistant). He has a common uncle with a Baylor player. He’ll be playing as an Air Force officer. And this player who has helped the team to a 25-6 record in games he has started will look to finish with an unprecedented third 10-win season as a starter.
He's come a long way from a Texas non-prospect who didn’t know what his future might bring.
“I’m really grateful,” Herrera said. “I did not think it was going to turn out like this.”