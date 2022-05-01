Brandon Lewis thought his football dreams reached their zenith when Air Force swooped in with a Division I offer.
Now, he has an NFL contract.
Lewis signed as an undrafted free agent Sunday with the Tennessee Titans, completing a meteoric rise that didn’t really start lifting off until the final weeks of his senior season.
Paul Klee: Air Force, CSU have memorable NFL drafts — while "NIL" threatens to toughen CU Buffs' climb
“Growing up, this really isn’t what I envisioned,” Lewis said last month as he worked out for NFL scouts at the academy. “I really was just happy to get a Division I offer.”
Though the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Lewis found his way onto the field as a freshman – a rarity under coach Troy Calhoun – and caught five passes for 100 yards, it wasn’t until late this past fall that he took off in the Falcons’ offense.
He finished the season with 20 catches for 600 yards and ran 22 times for 192 yards, scoring four touchdowns.
Four of his five career touchdowns and 508 of those total yards came after Nov. 1 of this past season, including a five-catch, 172-yard, two-touchdown performance in the First Responder Bowl that included a highlight-reel play that saw him elude two defensive backs en route to a 64-yard score.
“I was not even thinking I was going to do a pro day until after that game,” said Lewis, who has been clocked at sub-4.4 speed.
Lewis joins defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round) as well as cornerback Tre’ Bugg (invited to rookie minicamp by the Chicago Bears) and outside linebacker Lakota Wills (invited to rookie minicamp by the Saints) as Falcons who will have the opportunity to further their football careers.
Bugg, Jackson and Wills graduated in December, having taken the Fall 2020 semester off from the academy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis will graduate later this month.