This weekend will be the finale to Air Force wrestling’s best season of the 21st century.

As a team, the Falcons finished the year 8-5 in duals. They will send five student-athletes — Tucker Owens, Cody Phippen, Dylan Martinez, Sam Wolf and Wyatt Hendrickson — to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, held March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I think we have a really unique and cohesive team culture right now,” coach Sam Barber said. “We have a lot of guys who want to pursue excellence, on and off the mat.”

Air Force earned a handful of notable team wins throughout the year.

The Falcons defeated No. 24 Cal Poly, the Pac-12 champion, 22-12 on Jan. 13. They also beat Wyoming 25-11 on Dec. 10 for their first win over the Cowboys in 15 years.

Most recently, eight Falcons placed and seven medaled at the Big 12 Championships.

“It has been a record-breaking year,” Barber said.

Barber, who has been Air Force’s coach for nine years, believes the team’s success is directly related to its success in the classroom.

Of Air Force’s 36 wrestlers, 21 of them finished with a 3.0 GPA or higher in the previous semester.

This, along with the dedication required to be a student-athlete at a service academy, has taken Air Force farther.

“Success on the mat is tied to success off the mat,” Barber said. “We’re not just chasing excellence athletically, but these guys are doing exceptionally in the classroom.”

Regardless of how Air Force’s five national qualifiers do in Tulsa, the season has already been a success — but the job isn’t done.

“I think it’s going to culminate again in Tulsa, where we’re going to do things that we haven’t done in 20 years,” Barber said. “If we get there and we do what we’re capable of, this will be one of the top four performances in the history of the program.”