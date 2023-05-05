After a quarter century at the helm, Air Force women’s tennis coach Kim Gidley announced Friday that she is leaving the team.

Gidley, who cited personal reasons for her departure, has led the Falcons to 14 consecutive seasons at .500 or better – a streak that is best among the academy’s 27 intercollegiate athletic programs.

She is the program’s only coach since the team was a charter member in the Mountain West, which formed in 1998, and she is the program’s all-time leader with 350 victories. Gidley was named the 2018-19 Mountain West Coach of the Year and in 2016 and 2020 was named the United State Professional Tennis Association Coach of the Year.

“I have 25 years of great memories from each team that will live on forever,” said Gidley, a native of Abilene, Texas. “No two teams have been the same and that is part of what has made each season here so special.”

Gidley’s final season saw the Falcons picked to finish last in the conference preseason polls before finishing fourth in the regular-season and advancing to the program’s first appearance in the title round of the Mountain West Championships.

The Falcons have had 16 ITA Academic All-Americans and 58 Academic All-Mountain West selections under Gidley.

“On behalf of the entire Academy, I would like to thank Coach Gidley for her leadership of Air force women's tennis over the last 25 years," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a press release. “Coach Gidley has set a high standard of success and is to be commended for all that she has done at Air Force. We are understanding and supportive of Coach Gidley's need to step away from leading the women's tennis program and will begin a national search immediately.”