Air Force picked a good day to have a very, very good day.

Playing Navy on Veterans Day, the Falcons women throttled their fellow service academy 90-50 at Clune Arena.

The day started with the unveiling of the Women’s NIT banner in the rafters. It then included a Kamri Heath buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the first quarter, a complete domination on both ends of the floor, and ended with coach Chris Gobrecht hitting win No. 600 in her career and matching the all-time wins record for Air Force as a Division-I program.

Air Force had as many steals (18) as Navy had field goals (18). Let that sink in.

“The locker room was very exciting when we got in there, it was a blast,” said sophomore Madison Smith, who obliterated her previous career-high with 17 points, helping the Falcons’ bench outscore Navy’s 37-14.

Air Force shot out to a 25-13 lead after one quarter and 47-22 at halftime. Heath, who was a freshman when the Falcons built a 20-point lead against Army in 2019, only to lose, reminded her team of that fact at halftime.

Then Heath scored the first six points of the second half – pushing Air Force’s lead to 55-22 – en route to a career-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

“Whatever wind might have been in their sails was gone at that point,” Gobrecht said.

Air Force had lost nine in a row to Navy (0-2), a series the Midshipmen lead 4-13.

The Falcons (2-0) have won back-to-back games to start the season for the first time since 2005-06.

Nikki McDonald had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla Pilson had six points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists and the Falcons outscored Navy 27-6 from 3-point range.

Then the Falcons grabbed cups of water and waited in the locker room to douse their record-setting coach when she arrived.

Gobrecht, the mother of an Air Force graduate, is now the all-time winningest coach at Washington, Yale and Air Force.

“It really does mean a lot,” she said of the mark at Air Force, which she now shares with Ardie McInelly at 57. “Maybe more than any place else that it’s happened. Just it being in the twilight of my career and being at a place that matters that much to me.”