The postseason perks keep piling up for the Air Force women’s basketball team, who will next get a peek at Pauly Pavilion.
The Falcons, in the second round of the WNIT after posting the program’s first postseason victory on Thursday, will face UCLA at 3 p.m. MT Sunday in their venerable arena.
“They walked in (for practice on Saturday) and kind of stopped for a minute and looked at Pauley. I was like, ‘Come on guys, it’s not that big of a deal,’” said coach Chris Gobrecht, who sees UCLA as more of a rival than a prestigious national brand, having played against them in college while at USC and then for 17 years as a coach at Washington and with the Trojans.
But it’s not just the big-name opponent that has made this postseason a little extra special. The Falcons remained in the Bay Area an extra day after their 64-60 victory at San Francisco on Thursday, as they awaited their destination based on the winner of UCLA vs. UC-Irvine on Friday. They didn’t bother practicing – it’s March, after all, and they didn’t know an opponent – so they took in the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf and other touristy spots.
“How could we have asked for more than to get to San Francisco and L.A. for the postseason?” Gobrecht said. “We definitely drew the long straw on that one, just to be able to have those two stops.”
With this being Air Force’s first postseason trip – the result of a seven-year climb that resulted in the program’s first winning season in its quarter century as a Division I program this season – Gobrecht wanted players not only to be rewarded for their efforts but motivated to do it again, too.
“To be able to make the trips that we made and see the things we got to see I think definitely was the icing on the cake," she said. "I just hope that my team plays UCLA the team, not UCLA the tradition.”
Either way, it will be a tall task – literally.
Of the 10 players who have logged the most minutes for the Bruins, two stand 6-foot-4, another 6-2 and two more are 6-1.
The Falcons have no players taller than 6-0.
Gobrecht’s biggest concern is the rebounding differential. But it’s not as though the Falcons haven’t seen that before.
UCLA (15-13) is ranked 41st by the NCAA’s NET rankings. Air Force (19-13) is 131st.
The Bruins draw well, attracting a crowd of 1,415 for its 61-48 victory over UC-Irvine.
Gobrecht, a California native, as was her late husband, will have at least 15 family members in attendance, including her mother and two brothers. Assistant coaches Stacy McIntyre and Kamille Diaz are from California, as is senior forward Haley Jones.
"We'll have a good little core," Gobrecht said.
It will be a new, and prestigious venue, a potentially large crowd and the furthest point in a season Air Force has ever seen.
But this team keeps encountering firsts, and thriving.
"This would be the first thing that rattles these kids if it does," Gobrecht said.