Faith Shelton could do without the yelling. The constant, constant yelling.

The 6-foot-2 freshman and key part of a core that has coach Chris Gobrecht predicting next year could bring “the most talented team Air Force has had,” said she’s yelled at all day on the hill by older cadets, then by coaches at practice, then by cadets again in the evening.

“Basketball, I’m used it,” Shelton said. “But I’m counting down the days until Recognition when I can stop getting yelled at as a freshman.”

Things will be entirely different next year for Shelton and fellow freshman Milahnie Perry, who emerged as major contributors this season.

They hinted at their potential this season. Perry, a shooting guard from Florida, averaged 18 points over a four-game stretch in January. She also showed the quickness to handle difficult defensive assignments. But she also entered a prolonged shooting slump, finishing the year making just 16 of her final 74 shots (22%).

“Freshman year is a lot different from being an upperclassman, so I feel like I’ll have more time to put into the gym and just get shots up,” said Perry, looking forward. “I definitely think it will be a little easier having time to balance the different aspects I have at this school.”

Shelton’s year was complicated. Often used as a point guard in high school, she played the point for the Falcons during a few early practices. She eventually moved closer to the basket, playing virtually all the spots before mostly settling in as a center.

For a freshman to learn Air Force’s system and pick up multiple positions is rough, particularly considering the limitations on time for cadets. And there’s the rest of it all — missing her family, handling the workload and dealing with all that yelling.

Shelton’s hope next year is to play a stretch forward, allowing her to play behind the 3-point arc but also entering the paint when mismatches present themselves.

“I just think overall next year I’ll be doing more, getting people open shots, scoring more, just being not so much of a role player but a person they can rely on more next year,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping to do.”

Her abilities showed through in spurts, such as the 11 points she scored in a victory over Colorado State — many coming on the interior, the kind of “easy” buckets not often generated by an offense that generally has to work for every point.

There were also signs of her basketball IQ. Inbounding off the back of an unsuspecting Nevada defender on a critical possession late in the game, or putting her hands on senior Kamri Heath to move her to a different spot on defense during Sunday's season-ending loss at the Mountain West Tournament — a bold move for an 18-year-old to pull off with her 22-year-old senior teammate.

“There are some things you hold your tongue on,” Shelton said, noting she grew more comfortable during the season but still kept in mind her place as a freshman.

Shelton’s height, matched with that skill set, are new to this program.

The coaches cannot comment on specific recruits, but Gobrecht has indicated excitement over the incoming class.

Point guard Baylor Granz, from Edmond, Okla., committed to Air Force over offers from Seton Hall and Providence along with Army and Navy.

The Falcons also return Madison Smith, who emerged as a sophomore to score a team-high 13.1 points per game. Point guard Jo Huntimer, a sophomore and already a two-year starter, has established herself among the best in the Mountain West when it comes to assist-to-turnover ratio.

Forward Kayla Pilson, point guard Taylor Britt, forward Dasha Macmillan and center Emily Adams are also slated to return.

“I definitely think that a lot of us younger players have a lot of potential, especially with the new players coming,” Perry said. “I’ve heard great things about them, especially how they can bring a lot defensively as well.”

The program seems on the verge of yet another critical stretch. The well-documented rise from obscurity is complete. The past three full seasons have been the best on record for the program, but the players behind that rise have now cycled out of the academy. What will be determined next is if the wave of recruits, enticed by what Gobrecht and her players and staff have shown is possible, can adapt to the system and show the hunger to build upon the foundation that has been painstakingly created.

From a talent perspective, Gobrecht has no doubts.

The Falcons (13-18), seeded seventh, were upset from the conference tournament 62-51 by No. 10 San Jose State on Sunday, hastening the turning of the page.

“As I told the team in the locker room, I hope it stings enough that it motivates the level of change and growth that's necessary for us to take the next step,” Gobrecht said. “To rise out of just being OK with, you know, .500 types and being in the middle of the pack and that sort of thing, and to have a standard of excellence that takes us up to the upper division all the time.”

Maybe the talent and lesson will do the trick. No yelling necessary.