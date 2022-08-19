Air Force women’s basketball will follow its most successful season in program history with the most daunting schedule it’s ever faced.
The 2022-23 Falcons will play games against four teams from Power Five conferences – Colorado (Nov. 19), Michigan (No. 25 in the Gulf Coast Showcase), Northwestern (Dec. 17) and Oklahoma State (Dec. 20). With Georgia Tech and Baylor also in the Gulf Coast Showcase field, the Falcons could face one or two more Power Five teams.
Air Force had never faced more than two Power Five teams in a season and the four this year match the number of Power Five games the Falcons played in their first 10 seasons as an NCAA Division-I program from 1996-2005.
The nonconference slate for coach Chris Gobrecht’s team, announced on social media Friday, also includes a home game against Navy on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and games at Clune Arena against Adams State (Nov. 16), UTEP (Dec. 4), UCCS (Dec. 7) and Utah Tech (Dec. 10).
The season opens with a Nov. 7 road game at Denver.
The Falcons return two starters from a team that went 19-14 and advanced to the second round of the Women’s NIT. It was the first winning season and first postseason invitation for the program.