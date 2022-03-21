It took more than a quarter-century for Air Force women’s basketball to post a winning season after moving up to Division I.
The task now: Do it again.
“I believe we can duplicate the physical talent and basic basketball personnel, but we’ve got to duplicate all the things that made us good,” coach Chris Gobrecht said.
The Falcons will lose a class of five seniors, including all-time leading scorer Riley Snyder, Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Cierra Winters and conference rebounding leader Haley Jones.
But while those seniors stepped into a program that had gone 18-161 in the six seasons before their arrival, next year’s team will have the advantage of stepping in for a program that went 19-14 in 2021-22 while setting a slew of firsts for the Falcons' program, including the first winning season, postseason trip and postseason victory.
“The bar has been set very high,” said freshman point guard Jo Huntimer, one of two starters who figure to be back for Air Force along with junior guard Kamri Heath. “I think all of us that are returning know that. I think we’re just going to come out in the summer and next year and try to match it and try to beat it. … It’s going to be a lot of work.”
Huntimer finished sixth in the Mountain West in assist-to-turnover ratio during an out-of-nowhere freshman campaign after the Falcons signed her without ever having seen her in person. Heath, with a striking midrange jumper that led her to a team-best .430 field goal percentage, averaged 11.1 points per game during the final 10 contests of the season.
Also set to return are freshman Lauren McDonald (team-best 40.5% from 3-point range), 6-foot junior forwards Nikki McDonald and Dasha MacMillan and sophomores Taylor Britt and Kayla Pilson, who have flashed potential, but because of various issues haven’t had a chance to play regular, extended minutes.
Gobrecht expects added height with the incoming class, which would be a welcome addition for a team that is regularly undersized.
“I think they have every capability to fill the shoes that we’re leaving for them,” Jones said of the Falcons’ non-seniors.
But, again, the talent really isn’t the question. Gobrecht’s teams have increasingly grown more skilled over her seven years. What set this one apart were the intangibles like leadership, resilience, ability to take on specific roles and, most apparent, a willingness to defend.
The Falcons were tops in the Mountain West in scoring defense, steals, turnovers forced and turnover margin.
That is what has Gobrecht most optimistic.
“Now the culture is established that if we do this, we win,” she said. “Throughout my career, the hardest step has been to get teams to buy into that pressure defense, because it’s so much work. You have to really believe it’s going to make a difference for you to get out there and do it every single time.”
Snyder has explained that she chose Air Force as a touted recruit for the opportunity to be part of building a program. Part of that is about doing what the Falcons just did in setting a new standard for a program. The rest of it is leaving behind a culture that makes that success repeatable.
“I think they have seen what it takes to get Air Force to a winning season and so we've left that behind for them,” Snyder said. “I'm excited to see what they can do.”