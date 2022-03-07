LAS VEGAS • The list of unconquered obstacles for Air Force women’s basketball under coach Chris Gobrecht keeps growing shorter.
Two more could potentially fall on Tuesday when the Falcons meet UNLV in the Mountain West semifinals. The Falcons have never beaten the Rebels under the seventh-year coach, and the program has never advanced to the conference championship game.
“You got to hope that sooner or later, the odds will be with you,” said Gobrecht, who has led the Falcons to victories over every other team in the Mountain West and on Monday guided the team beyond the conference quarterfinals for the first time.
UNLV, the top seed and regular-season champion in the conference, beat Air Force 83-67 at the academy on Jan. 6 and 72-54 in Las Vegas.
“I think both times we played UNLV, we definitely did not play up to our potential,” Air Force’s Riley Snyder said. “I don't think UNLV has seen Air Force basketball, so that's really encouraging for us. Yeah, I'm really excited. I wanted another chance at them.”
Air Force hasn’t beaten the Rebels since Jan. 12, 2013, and are 5-47 all-time in the series.
UNLV (24-6) features the Mountain West Player of the Year in sophomore Desi-Rae Young, who averaged 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
“They are a handful for us,” Gobrecht said. “They're big, strong. They execute great. They have shooters. They have post play. It's pretty hard to find a weakness. There's a reason they won the conference.”
UNLV downed Utah State 82-69 in the first game of the conference tournament on Monday, then planned to watch the quarterfinal that the Falcons captured 75-60 over Nevada.
“We'll be ready,” UNLV coach Lindy LaRocque said. “At this point, it really doesn't matter the opponent. I mean, it doesn't. It's about us and our team and continuing to improve and staying connected and together, and I'm confident that we'll find a way.”