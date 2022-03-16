In addition to the big-picture ramifications, the first trip to the postseason for Air Force women’s basketball comes with the palate-cleansing bonus of wiping away its most recent game.
The Falcons travel to face San Francisco at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday in the first round of the WNIT, a chance to extend the season and forget about the events of March 8.
“That would be the best part,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said.
On that day, the Falcons lost to top-seeded and eventual Mountain West Tournament-champion UNLV in the semifinals. Air Force attempted 27 more shots than the Lady Rebels, yet hit on just 28.6% of their attempts and lost 61-50. It was also a tightly officiated game, which worked against the Falcons and their disruptive style on defense. Senior Cierra Winters played just 17 minutes because of foul trouble, and the Falcons were outscored 17-7 at the free-throw line.
It was a lousy day in all respects for a team that believed it could capture the tournament title.
“It was so hard to have us go down that way,” Gobrecht said. “To play that hard, to win all the possession battles and do so many good things and just not be able to get the ball to go in the basket enough.”
Added Winters, “I was really upset after that game. I think all of us were. I think especially not being able to play as much as I usually do, I felt like I couldn’t help my team. So, just getting another opportunity will be really nice.”
That opportunity comes at the home of the Dons (18-13), who shared four common opponents with the Falcons this season: Cal-State Fullerton, Colorado, Nevada and San Diego. San Francisco went 1-4 against those teams (it played San Diego twice) and was outscored by an average of 66-59. Air Force went 2-4 in those games (it played Nevada three times) but outscored those teams by an average of 55-54.
The Falcons (18-13) won seven of 10 down the stretch, losing only on the road to New Mexico, Fresno State and in the game against UNLV.
The losses all came against teams that had seen them before this season, including twice for UNLV.
Because the Falcons play a unique style of pressure defense, they believe that presents an advantage against a program they haven’t faced in more than 25 years. The players know this from experience, as they know what facing a similarly disruptive style from teams like Nevada and San Diego can do to a game plan.
“I love playing teams when they have no clue how we play,” Winters said.
San Francisco is led in scoring by 5-foot-10 guard Ionna Krimili, who is scoring 19.6 points per game. The Dons average 68.2 points per game and are giving up 67.9, compared to averages of 62.1 and 58.2 for the slower-paced Falcons.
By the NCAA’s NET rankings, San Francisco is 104th in the nation and Air Force 131st.
“Obviously, anybody you play at this point in the season is going to be good,” Gobrecht said.
Gobrecht will be making her fourth trip to the NIT. She’s also coached in nine NCAA Tournament appearances.
This is the first time Air Force has played beyond the conference tournament, and what a great time to do so, given how this one ended.
“It would be nice to wash it all away,” Gobrecht said, “but we need to win.”