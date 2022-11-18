Starting with a trip to Colorado on Saturday, Air Force women’s basketball will embark on a stretch unlike many seen on an academy schedule.
After CU, the Falcons will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase against No. 23 Michigan from Nov. 25-27. The other two opponents will be determined by the tournament result and will come from an eight-team field that includes Baylor, Georgia Tech and Villanova.
After then returning home for three games, the Falcons will hit the road at Northwestern (Dec. 17) and Oklahoma State on Dec. 20.
That’s a minimum of four and maximum of six games against teams from Power Five conferences between Saturday and Christmas for a Falcons program that posted its first winning season at the Division I level last season.
“I’m not sure I was thinking,” coach Chris Gobrecht said when explaining the rationale behind such a challenging slate, “that was the problem.”
The game-by-game breakdown makes it pretty simple. Colorado and Air Force have played in each of the past two seasons – and also in 2016-17 and 2017-18 – so when the Buffaloes showed a willingness to keep the in-state game going, the Falcons jumped at it.
Gobrecht, like many basketball coaches, strives to get a game near the hometown of senior players. That led to the game at Oklahoma State (Kamri Heath is a native of Edmond, Okla.) and Northwestern (Nikki McDonald is from Chicago).
Then the tournament in Florida presented itself, and the team accepted that opportunity.
The Air Force women have never defeated a team from a Power Five conference – the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC – but not for a lack of trying.
Under Gobrecht the program has faced Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Saturday’s game in Boulder begins at 2 p.m.
CU (3-1) leads the all-time series 7-0, but Air Force’s margins of defeat (taking out the 2020 season as Air Force was missing multiple players because of COVID-19) in the past three meetings show a trend that mirrors the overall improvement in seven years under Gobrecht. Air Force lost those games by 27, 25 and 5 points.
“I believe this team is looking forward to it,” Gobrecht said. “We like doing that kind of stuff. We like to see how far we can take things.”
Air Force (3-0) is out to its best start in 17 years. The Falcons rank fourth nationally in steals per game (16.7), seventh in free-throw percentage (84), 12th in turnover margin (12.0) and Heath ranks 28th nationally with 20.3 points per game.