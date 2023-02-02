Air Force blew past Fresno State, asserting its separation from the bottom teams in the Mountain West.

The Falcons trailed by eight points with 3 minutes remaining in the second quarter Thursday night but dominated the second half to win 74-59, grabbing their first win at the Bulldogs’ Save Mart Center after starting 0-10 in the building.

Air Force (12-11, 7-4 Mountain West) has won five of its past six, its best six-game run in conference play in program history at the Division-I level.

Senior Kamri Heath led the way with 24 points and sophomore Madison Smith added 23 as the Falcons shot 52.9 percent from the floor and buried 16-of-19 free throws.

Junior Taylor Britt scored 12 points in 10 minutes off the bench.

Fresno State (8-16, 1-10) shot 30 percent in the second half.

“I think we just wore them down in a lot of ways,” coach Chris Gobrecht told 1300 AM’s Ryan Kaufman following the game that saw the Falcons trailing 35-33 at halftime.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Air Force has feasted on the teams sitting in the last three spots in the Mountain West, having now finished off sweeps of Utah State, San Jose State and Fresno State.

But now the Falcons, currently tied with Colorado State (14-8, 7-4) for fourth in the conference, will learn how they stack up with the league’s best.

League-leading UNLV (21-2, 11-0) visits Air Force on Saturday at 1 p.m. A trip to third-place Wyoming (15-7, 8-3) will follow a week later. Road games at second-place San Diego State and Colorado State also remain on the schedule.

The Falcons hold a 1½-game lead over No. 6 New Mexico (13-10, 5-5). The top five teams in the conference receive byes in the first round of the conference tournament.

The schedule will assist Gobrecht's team in that there is no road trip to UNLV and only one game against San Diego State. The unbalanced Mountain West schedule always means a team will play two teams only once. And this year it happened to be that Air Force dodges games against the two teams currently ranked No. 1 and 2.

Air Force’s seven conference victories are tied for the second-most in league play since the program moved up to Division I in 1996-97, trailing only the 11-7 mark from a year ago.