Defense led the Air Force women’s basketball program to its first postseason. And defense is carrying it to the second round.
The Falcons came from behind to topple San Francisco 64-60 on Thursday in the first round of the WNIT – the first postseason victory for the team – and it did it though disruption.
“It’s 100 percent us,” said senior Cierra Winters, who had six steals. “It’s not surprising at all. It’s a really good feeling that we can rely on that.”
The Falcons’ defense held the Dons without a field goal for 10 minutes, 39 seconds in the second half, during which time Air Force went from down nine points to up seven. Coach Chris Gobrecht’s team forced 20 turnovers, leading to a 24-11 edge in points off turnovers. And when the game was separated by one point in the final minute, it was steals from Winters and Kamri Heath that led to layups and pushed the lead to five.
This has been the character for Air Force all year and throughout Gobrecht’s seven-year project, as it led the Mountain West in scoring defense and was 18th nationally in turnovers forced this season.
That formula led the program to its first winning season since moving up to Division I in 1996-97, setting the record for wins in a season (now 19, as the team improved to 19-13). It advanced to its first Mountain West semifinal last week. and earning its first postseason invitation on Sunday when the WNIT included it in the field. And now it has the program’s first postseason victory.
“It’s huge,” said Winters, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. “We’re super excited. Just want to keep doing things that haven’t been done in this program before. It’s just awesome. It’s an awesome feeling.”
The defense was absolutely necessary on Sunday, as the offense came and went in spurts. The Falcons were outshot 44.2 to 36.9 percent, but overcame it by attempting 13 more shots (65-52) because of the 20-15 edge in turnovers and a 39-35 advantage in rebounding against a taller San Francisco team.
Air Force also made 11-of-13 field goals.
“We were definitely us,” Gobrecht said. “That was Air Force through and through. That script has played out before for us where somebody starts to fade at the end of third quarter and we take a lead or get back into the game. We just wear people down.”
Winters and fellow senior Riley Snyder led the Falcons with 15 points apiece, though they shot a combined 9-of-29. Junior Kamri Heath had 14 on 7-of-13 shooting
Freshman Lauren McDonald scored 10 points off the bench while also filling in as the backup point guard as starter Jo Huntimer battled an illness and logged just 19 minutes and Briana Autrey-Thompson did not make the trip for academic reasons.
Haley Jones scored just two points, but she grabbed nine rebounds and the Falcons outscored the Dons by 11 points during her 28 minutes of action, best among the team.
San Francisco (17-16) was led by 21 points from guard Jasmine Gayles and had 15 from Ioanna Krimili.
The Dons had been 9-3 on their home court this season.
The Falcons will remain in California and play the winner of Friday’s game between UCLA and UC-Irvine. The game will be on the site of the UCLA/UC-Irvine winner, but a date is not yet known. Sunday is the likely date, but it has not yet been determined by the WNIT.