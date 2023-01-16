_MER0683.jpg

Air Force's Jo Huntimer passes against Wyoming on Wednesday.

 Carson Field, The Gazette

Surges near the end of both halves propelled the Air Force women back above .500 in Mountain West play.

The Falcons topped San Jose State 77-70 Monday night at Clune Arena, capitalizing on a 9-0 run to close the second quarter and a 7-0 spurt late in the fourth quarter to hold the Spartans at arm’s length.

Freshman Milahnie Perry played a crucial role in both, scoring five points in both stints – including a 3-pointer with 3:39 remaining after San Jose State (2-16, 0-7 Mountain West) had closed to within five points.

Perry finished with a team-high 21 points, one off a career-high set last week. She averaged 20 points during a three-game home stand in which the Falcons went 2-1. Perry hit 8-of-14 shots, including 3-of-6 3s as the team shot 55.6% from the field.

Point guard Jo Huntimer scored a career-high 16 points, hitting 5-of-8 shots. Huntimer also had seven assists.

The Falcons (9-10, 4-3) are above .500 and matched last season’s seven-game start in the conference. Prior to 2022 — the best season the Falcons have posted since moving up to Division I in 1996-97 as they finished fifth in the Mountain West, reached the conference semifinals and reached and won a game in the WNIT — the Falcons had never been above .500 at any point during a conference season as a Division I team.

Air Force travels to Utah State on Thursday before taking a week off.

