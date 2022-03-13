The first winning season in program history for Air Force women’s basketball has been extended.
The Falcons learned Sunday night that they are in the Women’s NIT, the first postseason invitation for the team. They’ll learn bracket details on Monday.
The team has submitted a bid to serve as a host site, but it doesn’t know if it will stay at Clune Arena or travel for the first round that begins late in the week.
Air Force (18-13) posted the first winning season in its 25 years as a Division I program then advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament for the first time, where it lost to eventual tournament champion UNLV.
The Lady Rebels earned the Mountain West’s lone spot in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Colorado State, New Mexico and Wyoming will join the Falcons in the WNIT.
Air Force made a postseason invitation a major emphasis over the final weeks of the season, with coach Chris Gobrecht telling the team before one of the final practices of the regular-season that any players planning to travel over spring break should purchase trip insurance… just in case.
That contingency became reality around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night with the news that the Falcons were among the 34 at-large selections for the event.
The last time an Air Force team appeared in an NIT was the men following the 2007 season. They advanced to the Final Four in Madison Square Garden.