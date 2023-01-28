After living through the same unwanted script a few too many times, Air Force finally found a way to write a different ending.

Despite squandering a 17-point lead, the Falcons out-maneuvered Colorado State down the stretch in a 67-65 thriller Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena.

Kayla Pilson scored six of her seven points in the fourth quarter to help keep the team afloat after the Rams stormed into the lead and Madison Smith buried a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to put the Falcons in front for good, barely. Though the finish was complicated by three missed free throws in the final 18 seconds.

“I tell you, if I was a fan I’d keep coming because there’s just so much excitement,” said coach Chris Gobrecht, who has seen a few similar games recently that didn’t go Air Force’s way. “Who wants a boring ol’ 10-point win when you can have heart attack city every game?”

Final: Air Force 67, CSU 65Falcons have lost a few leads in Mountain West games this year. They avoid that fate today. pic.twitter.com/rTjS15dQ7y — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) January 28, 2023

Air Force (11-11, 6-4 Mountain West) lost against Wyoming when a lead evaporated in the final minute, then saw the same thing happen at Boise State on Thursday.

“I think this win is huge for us,” said Smith, who rebounded from a 1-for-8 shooting performance in the game at Idaho played in front of friends and family from her hometown four hours away. “It gives us confidence that we can beat the top teams in the conference and we can play with whoever we have to play with come tournament time.”

Smith finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists and no turnovers.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Kamri Heath led the way with 15 points. Point guard Jo Huntimer had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Freshman Faith Shelton added 11 points.

Pilson had six rebounds to go with her seven points, and she drew the assignment of guarding electric point guard McKenna Hofschild, who scored 29 points.

“She’s just that good,” Gobrecht said to Pilson.

The Falcons led 41-24 before CSU (13-8, 6-4) played its way back to the game, eventually moving in front 56-55 early in the fourth quarter. The lead then changed hands seven times down the stretch before Smith’s 3-pointer. Three of those lead changes came when Pilson answered Rams buckets with points for the Falcons.

“I try to see what my team needs at the moment, then I try to go do it,” said Pilson, whose fourth-quarter points came on free throws, a steal and a layup and a second-chance shot created with an offensive rebound. “Like that breakaway layup, I just stayed focused and whatever happened, happened.”

With six wins, Air Force is off to its best-ever 10-game start in conference play and moves into a tie for fourth in the standings as it looks to repeat last year’s fifth-place finish that comes with a bye in the first round of the Mountain West tournament.

“I think it was huge,” Gobrecht said. “I think it was one of the things that helped turn our season around last year was we finally got some close wins against some really good teams.”