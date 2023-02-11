An Air Force cold spell in the third quarter provided Wyoming with the opportunity it needed to keep its perfect home record in the series intact.

The Cowgirls held the Falcons scoreless for three minutes late in the third, turning a one-point lead into an eight-point advantage, then held onto that lead in a 62-56 victory at Arena-Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons dropped to 0-32 all-time in Laramie, Wyo.

Prior to Wyoming’s third-quarter run, the game had largely been tight. Air Force briefly went up by six in the second quarter and the Cowgirls by seven early in the third. But for the most part the margin through most of the game was one possession before that run that finally gave the home team separation. Wyoming (16-8, 9-4) capitalized on the momentum and went up by as many as 12 early in the fourth quarter before Air Force closed the gap to within four in the final minute.

Kamri Heath led Air Force (12-13, 7-6) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Fellow senior Nikki McDonald added 14, draining 4-of-6 3-pointers.

The Falcons were without freshman Milahnie Perry, whose 10.5 points per game in conference play ranks third on the team. Perry returned home with the team’s permission to tend to a family matter.

Air Force returns to action Thursday with a visit from Boise State (13-14, 8-6). The Broncos own a half-game lead over the Falcons for fifth place in the Mountain West standings. The top five in the conference earn a first-round bye in the tournament.