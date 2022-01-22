This was not as easy as Air Force made it appear.
The Falcons cruised past San Jose State 58-46 on Saturday at Clune Arena in a game they never trailed by fewer than 10 points over the final three quarters.
Easy, right? Well…
Air Force did this despite being down three key players – Haley Jones, Dasha Macmillan and Lauren McDonald – because of COVID-19 protocols. These losses were added to the missing Audrey Gadison (injury) and Brianna Autrey-Thompson (academy academic issues). So the team was down to eight available players for Saturday, with several shifting positions.
“Sometimes you just take things like that and you go, ‘This will be fun.’ You have to have that kind of an attitude, and those guys did,” Falcons coach Chris Gobrecht said.
“I was just worried about how thin we were on the front line. Glad we survived it.”
In shooting 50 percent in the first half, winning the rebounding margin 31-28 and limiting turnovers to 13, they more than survived.
This for a team that, for a 20-year stretch averaged fewer than two Mountain West wins per year. Now they can line up with much of the team missing, players in different spots, and win handily.
With this victory, the Falcons (10-8, 4-3 Mountain West) are above .500 in conference play at any point in a season for the first time since they began competing as a Division-I program in 1996-97. They have just the fourth 10-win season in that span, and the four conference wins – seven games into an 18-game league season – are already tied for the third-most in Air Force history.
“We’re finally to the point with this team where if we lose, it’s like, ‘That shouldn’t have happened,’” said senior Riley Snyder, who scored a game-high 19 points and moved into second place on the school’s all-time scoring list in its Division-I era. “It’s nice to finally be at that point. I’ve been on Air Force teams when I was like, ‘Eh, I’m not sure if we’re better than this team.’ Every time we step on the court, I think we’re going to win and I think everybody else thinks that, too. It’s really cool.”
Cierra Winters added 12 points for the Falcons and freshman point guard Jo Huntimer scored six points with six assists.
San Jose State (3-14, 0-6) was led by 15 points from Australian guard Ella Ogier.
Air Force returns to action Monday and figures to only add Jones among the missing players as it hosts Nevada (12-5, 4-1 Mountain West) in a COVID makeup game.