Playing the middle of three games in seven days against a team with nothing to lose and mired in a rigorous, draining academic period at the academy, the Air Force women’s basketball team saw its woes compounded by a rough shooting performance.

Good thing for the Falcons they are built with a defense-first approach.

Air Force overcame a 2-for-15 start from the field by forcing 35 turnovers to survive with a 63-51 victory Thursday night over their crosstown Division II foe, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs at Clune Arena.

“If your offense isn’t working, the first thing we say to each other is 'let’s start it on defense,'” said senior Kamri Heath, who led the Falcons with 17 points and six steals on a night that the team shot 32% and made just 2-of-13 3-pointers. “I think we got just enough forced turnovers and steals to get by in this game, but we’ve got to do better.”

The Falcons parlayed that defensive effort into a 32-7 edge in points off turnovers and they attempted 71 shots compared to the Mountain Lions’ 50. Air Force had 21 steals; UCCS made 21 field goals.

“We just cannot assume that something less than us working hard, doing all the little extras and all that is going to get it done,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “But I don’t want to downplay how hard UCCS played and how well they played.”

UCCS was led by 19 points from Amyah Moore Allen, a Harrison High School graduate. It was her fourth consecutive game with at least 17 points.

Maison Moore added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountain Lions (1-8), who counted this game as an exhibition — further aiding a nothing-to-lose approach.

For Air Force (5-4), this is still unfamiliar territory. The Falcons, who were consistently one of the worst programs in Division I since moving up in 1996-97, posted their first winning season as a D1 program last season and still aren’t used to playing the role of heavy favorite. They are also coming off a stretch of three consecutive games against teams from Power Five conferences, where they were in that familiar role of hunter.

“It is different,” said Heath, who has two finals coming up on Monday and two more on Tuesday. “It’s not something that we’re necessarily used to. We’ve always been the underdogs. So it’s a different way to approach the game, and I definitely think we can work on how we approach that.”

But right now, the focus of the team isn’t only on basketball. Final papers and projects are due this week and preparation for finals is well underway. This while also upsetting UTEP on Sunday, playing this game on Wednesday and knowing that Utah Tech (boasting an NCAA NET ranking of 83 — higher than all but three Mountain West teams) is looming on Saturday.

“It’s about planning ahead,” said Heath, a team captain and two-time All-Academic selection in the conference, who has helped some of the team’s freshmen through this difficult stretch.

Air Force also had 13 points from Nikki McDonald, 10 from freshman Milahnie Perry and Kayla Pilson, in her second game back after missing several weeks with a broken finger, grabbed 14 rebounds.