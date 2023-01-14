This time, Air Force’s late lead survived.
The Falcons left the door wide open for Fresno State with four missed free throws and two turnovers in the final minute, but escaped with a 71-68 victory early Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena.
Air Force had led by five points with 60 seconds remaining. But Fresno State scored four quick points to close within one with 51 seconds to go. That led to a long, stressful stretch for the Falcons until senior Nikki McDonald finally came up with a steal and made two free throws with 5 seconds remaining.
This came three days after the Falcons (8-10, 3-3 Mountain West) saw a three-point lead evaporate in the final 22 seconds of a one-point home loss to Wyoming.
Freshman Milahnie Perry, who doubled her previous career-high with 22 points in the Wyoming game, put up another prolific scoring game with a team-high 17 on 5-of-8 shooting (including 3-for-4 from 3-point range).
Air Force outscored Fresno State by 11 points during Perry's 23 minutes on the floor and were outscored by eight points in the 17 minutes in which she sat.
Perry was 9-of-9 from the line on Wednesday and started 4-of-4 on Saturday before she missed a pair in that stressful final minute. Taylor Britt missed the other two.
Madison Smith added 15 points and McDonald had 14.
The Falcons jumped out to a nine-point lead early in the game, making 9-of-11 shots in the first quarter.
They forced 28 turnovers (while committing 15) and attempted 14 more shots in the game than the Bulldogs (8-10, 1-5).