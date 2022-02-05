On the day the Air Force women’s basketball team solidified its status as the best team in program history, the Falcons may have notched their most impressive victory.
Consider all that went into this 67-63 win at Clune Arena on Saturday.
The Falcons had beaten the Rams by 25 points last month in Fort Collins, so they had every bit of CSU’s attention. Then the Rams jumped to an 11-0 lead, going up by 12 at one point. The Falcons closed to within a point, then Colorado State stretched the advantage back to 10 points in the third quarter.
And yet, the Falcons prevailed and now hold a two-game lead over the Rams for the coveted No. 5 seed in the Mountain West Tournament that comes with a first-round bye.
“This was 100 percent the most satisfying win,” said senior Haley Jones, who turned a pair of offensive rebounds into four points in the final four minutes as the Falcons clawed back. “That was such a grind.”
“I just felt like we had to chip away basket by basket. I think it’s just the Air Force way, outlasting teams.”
Jones’ plays brought Air Force to within 61-60 with 2:07 remaining. Jo Huntimer then got a steal and dished to fellow freshman Lauren McDonald for the go-ahead bucket in transition.
The Falcons continued to cling to that one-point lead when McDonald grabbed on offensive rebound and hit a one-handed layup over her head while facing away from the basket with 57 seconds remaining.
“I think confidence is key,” said McDonald, who scored 15 points. “If you never shoot it, you’re never going to make it. That’s what I tell myself. I just thought we’re probably not going to get much closer to the basket than this. I might as well shoot it.”
Air Force (13-10, 7-5 Mountain West) matched its program record (in the Division I era that began in 1996-97) for wins in a season (13, set in 2005-06) and conference wins (seven, set in 2019-20). They have six games remaining – four against teams below them in the standings – to add to those records.
“There’s a saying that the best quality you can have for success is persistence, and they’re very persistent,” said Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht, who took over a program that had 20 wins in its first 18 years in Division-I conferences and has now led them to 27 Mountain West wins in the past five seasons. “That’s just in their nature to be persistent, just keep going and keep going. And not much phases them. So they just kind of keep playing.
“And they’re fighters.”
Cierra Winters led Air Force with 19 points, while fellow senior Riley Snyder had 15. Huntimer continued to provide the steady hand at the point, finishing with six points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and no turnovers in 35 minutes.
Colorado State (14-7, 5-6) was led by Upe Atosu’s 23 points and had 17 from McKenna Hofschild.
The Falcons have won five of the past six in the series after the Rams had won 21 of 21 prior to that. CSU still leads the overall series 51-16.
“They definitely wanted this one because we kicked their butts last time,” said McDonald, who scored 15 points in both games against the Rams and hasn’t scored more than 10 in any other games in her short career. “But we wanted it more, so we got it.”